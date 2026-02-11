1.5 million: The number of Armenians killed by Ottoman Turkss during World War I, per one estimate, in what historians consider to be a genocide. Why mention this now? US Vice President JD Vance visited a memorial to the mass killing in Yerevan on Tuesday. His office then posted about it on social media, before deleting it. The reversal may have something to do with the US’s security partnership with Turkey – Ankara opposes describing the killings as a “genocide.”

9: The number of people killed during a mass shooting – part of which took place at a school – in the remote Canadian town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Tuesday, in what was the deadliest school-related shooting in the country in decades . The only suspect, who was a woman, was found dead at the school from “self-inflicted wounds.”

5: The number of consecutive months in which Argentina’s month-on-month inflation rate has risen, following the release of statistics yesterday. Prices rose 2.9% last month compared with December. President Javier Milei’s record in cutting Argentina’s notoriously high inflation had been one of his strengths , but the recent uptick could undermine this.