Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

Venezuela’s window is open – but only a little

​People attend a demonstration to demand the release of Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on February 9, 2026.

People attend a demonstration to demand the release of Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa, who has been re-arrested, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on February 9, 2026.

REUTERS/Marco Bello
Tony Frangie Mawad
By Tony Frangie MawadFebruary 10, 2026
Tony Frangie Mawad
Tony was born in Caracas in 1997, in a world without an ozone layer and with a lot of cyberspace. He graduated in Journalism and Political Science from Boston University (2021) and has written about politics, society, and the environment for a variety of sites such as Bloomberg, Politico, The Economist, Foreign Policy, Americas Quarterly, among many others. He is currently a senior fellow at the think tank Institute 2100. He was an editor at Caracas Chronicles and coordinated the Venesis project of proposals for the country at the Andrés Bello Catholic University. He was also a professor of Journalism at the Monteávila University. He has also participated in research and consulting projects with Ecoanalítica, CAF, the Complutense University of Spain, and other organizations.
See Full Bio

Juan Pablo Guanipa, a former Venezuelan lawmaker close to opposition leader María Corina Machado who had been imprisoned for months, stepped out of prison on Sunday into a caravan of cheering supporters. His release – alongside several other high-profile opposition figures – marked what looked like a breakthrough moment in a broader wave of liberations after the United States captured Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro.

Hours later, unidentified armed men intercepted him in Caracas and took him away. By dawn, authorities announced he would be placed under house arrest for allegedly violating release conditions. In the span of a night, Guanipa’s brief taste of freedom became a snapshot of Venezuela’s fragile opening: progress that is real but can be contested.

Guanipa’s case comes amid the most significant internal shift in Venezuela since the post-election crackdown of 2024 froze political life through fear, repression, and fragmentation. Since the American intervention, authorities have released more than 400 political prisoners, including many high-profile opposition leaders, journalists, and activists. Human rights groups estimate that roughly 700 people remain detained for political reasons. These releases have not ended the Venezuelan repressive apparatus that remains in place after Maduro’s capture. But they have begun to alter the psychological balance of a civil society that had been largely paralyzed politically for two years.

Pressured by the United States, Venezuela’s National Assembly has advanced an Amnesty Law presented as a sweeping framework to pardon “political offenses” dating back to the Chavistas’ rise to power in 1999 — the socialist movement founded by Hugo Chávez that has dominated the country’s politics for decades. The goal, at least on paper, is to close criminal cases tied to protests and political unrest. But opposition figures and civil society groups argue that, despite its broad language, the draft is effectively limited to a narrow list of political episodes, potentially leaving out detainees prosecuted under other statutes, as well as unresolved issues such as political bans and the status of exiles.

Even so, the mood inside the country is shifting. Alongside the new sweeping reform of the oil industry and Venezuela’s gradual reintegration into global economic markets, most Venezuelans report growing optimism about their political and economic future. Recent surveys suggest that, for the first time in years, more than half of the population plans to remain in the country rather than emigrate.

Washington is managing the moment with an emphasis on stabilization rather than sudden rupture. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been explicit about sequencing: stabilization first, then recovery, and later a transition to a democracy. President Donald Trump has adopted a more transactional tone, publicly celebrating prisoner releases while focusing on energy flows, security, and maintaining leverage over the transition process. Together, these positions suggest a US strategy aimed less at rapid democratization than at controlled evolution.

That external posture leaves Venezuela facing several possible futures. One is a gradual, negotiated transition resembling Spain’s reforms after the death in 1975 of its dictator, Francisco Franco, an example Rubio has mentioned. In this model, change is driven from within the system, accompanied by institutional reconstruction and phased political opening. Another option is the consolidation of a functional authoritarian model tolerated internationally because of its strategic utility. It’s a kind of “Saudi Arabia of the Caribbean” — stable, energy-relevant, and geopolitically aligned. Recent signals from Trump introduce a third, hybrid possibility: a national unity government in which former adversaries share power to contain instability and confer legitimacy, echoing South Africa’s post-apartheid settlement.

These scenarios will be settled by Washington’s leverage over both the opposition and the regime now led by interim President Delcy Rodríguez. But for now, the most consequential signals are emerging on Venezuelan streets and campuses. On Jan. 23, the country saw its first major anti-government protests in more than a year. These student demonstrations were neither purely symbolic nor tightly choreographed. At the Central University of Venezuela, students confronted Rodríguez face-to-face, demanding the release of remaining detainees. Such scenes would have been unthinkable months earlier. They suggest that the threshold of fear – a central pillar after the crackdown that followed the widely-contested 2024 election results – is beginning to shift.

The Jan. 3 operation “didn’t dismantle the system,” says Venezuelan political scientist Guillermo T. Aveledo. “Democratic forces in Venezuela could try to test the limits of the current stability,” he says. “Reorganization and activism could reveal the system’s structural limits and its actors’ capacities.”

In fact, opposition figures who spent over a year in hiding are reappearing in public. Leaders such as Delsa Solórzano and Andrés Velásquez, close allies of Machado, have reemerged. Even traditionally cautious institutions are testing limits: Venevisión, a major private television network long associated with self-censorship, has resumed coverage of the opposition and openly challenged recent restrictions.

Within the opposition itself, rhetoric is evolving. Calls to restore the disputed 2024 election results and recognize Edmundo González as the legitimate president are gradually receding. This is less an acceptance of the status quo than a strategic pivot toward demanding a new electoral process under new guarantees.

Machado has also signaled her intention to return to Venezuela, a move that could energize mobilization but also complicate Washington’s preference for a measured pace. If popular pressure accelerates electoral demands beyond what US policymakers consider manageable, tensions could emerge between Venezuelans pushing for faster change and an external strategy built around stabilization.

Guanipa’s re-arrest is a reminder that advances can be reversed overnight and that coercive tools remain intact. “It puts at risk the fragile balance that sustains Venezuela’s regime,” Miguel Ángel Santos, a Venezuelan research scholar at the University of Chicago, said. “Calling people into the streets forces the authorities into a dilemma: either repress — under the watch of the United States — or become irrelevant.”

The window is open. It’s not wide, nor stable, nor guaranteed. But for the first time in two years, something is moving simultaneously on the street, in the political elite, and in the international architecture surrounding Venezuela.

delcy rodriguezmaria corina machadotrumpmarco rubiounited statesdemocracyvenezuela

Latest Videos

Venezuela’s new realityplay icon
ask ian

Venezuela’s new reality

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia
Puppet Regime

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia

Freedom of expression at the Olympics
Quick Take

Freedom of expression at the Olympics

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office
Puppet Regime

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office

Trump announces new Olympic games
Puppet Regime

Trump announces new Olympic games

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei
The Debrief

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei

More For You

US troops arrive in Nigeria

​A person reads a newspaper at a roadside newspaper stand in Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria, November 27, 2025.

A person reads a newspaper at a roadside newspaper stand in Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria, November 27, 2025.

REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
Violence is once again scorching Nigeria. On Sunday, gunmen killed three people and took several hostages, including a Catholic priest, during an early morning attack in the northern state of Kaduna. The attack came days after jihadist fighters killed over 150 people in two majority-Muslim villages in the western part of the country, allegedly for [...]

Is the tide turning on Russia’s sports exile?

​Alysa Liu of Team USA at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, Italy, on February 6, 2026.

Alysa Liu of Team USA during Women Single Skating Short Program team event at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, Italy, on February 6, 2026.

Raniero Corbelletti/AFLO
Brazilian skiers, American ICE agents, Israeli bobsledders – this is just a smattering of the fascinating characters that will be present at this year’s Winter Olympics, which formally kick off today in Northern Italy.Yet it will be the omission of one particular country, one that has traditionally dominated the medals table, that once again [...]

The American experiment in Liberia

​A woman and two children walk past a mural in Monrovia November 10, 2011.

A woman and two children walk past a mural in Monrovia November 10, 2011.

REUTERS/Luc Gnago
In 1930, an American sociologist arrived in the capital of Liberia, a small country in West Africa, on an unusual assignment. Charles S. Johnson, trained at the University of Chicago, had never conducted research outside the United States before. Yet President Herbert Hoover chose him to represent the US on a League of Nations mission to study [...]

Is Trump about to strike Iran (again)?

US President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.​

US President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran is not in the Western Hemisphere. It’s not a vital US security interest, and most Americans don't especially care about what happens in the Middle East. But it may well be the next theater where President Donald Trump tries to reshape reality with military force – and unlike his quick win in Venezuela, this one could spiral.The US president [...]