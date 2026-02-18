Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Gabon suspends social media, Bulgaria to hold yet another election, Japan puts some money on the table, Philippine vice president declares presidential run

​Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema reacts during the announcement of provisional results of the 2025 Gabonese presidential election by the Ministry of the Interior, at the headquaters of the Rassemblement des Batisseurs (RdB), in Libreville, Gabon, April 13, 2025.

Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema reacts during the announcement of provisional results of the 2025 Gabonese presidential election by the Ministry of the Interior, at the headquaters of the Rassemblement des Batisseurs (RdB), in Libreville, Gabon, April 13, 2025.

REUTERS/Luc Gnago
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
February 18, 2026

2.5 million: The population of Gabon who can no longer get onto certain social media platforms, like YouTube and TikTok, after the government suspended access on Tuesday. The government said that the platforms were spreading “hateful and abusive” content online, but it comes as the oil-producing African state faces growing protests over high costs of living.

8: The number of parliamentary elections Bulgaria will have held in almost five years once an election takes place on April 19, which the president called for on Wednesday. None of Bulgaria’s elections over the past decade have led to a stable governing alliance, and political infighting has rocked fragile coalitions.

$36 billion: The amount of capital that Japan will provide for a trio of US projects. As part of its trade deal with Washington last year, Tokyo pledged to invest $550 billion in the United States, and this announcement marks the first stage of that agreement. The projects include a natural gas plant in Ohio, a crude oil export facility along the Gulf Coast, and a synthetic diamond manufacturing site in Georgia.

56%: The approval rating of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, who announced that she will run for president in 2028. Duterte, who is the daughter of the former president, is currently in a bitter showdown with the current president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whose approval rating is just 34%.

bulgaria election gabon japan philippine social media

