Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Global Stage: Live from Davos WATCH
Hard Numbers

Hard Numbers: UK greenlights Chinese mega embassy, Australia advances gun control law after Bondi Beach massacre, Iran unleashes post-protest crackdown, Costa Rica’s right-wingers set to remain in power

Demonstrators including Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hongkongers protest against plans to open new Chinese mega-embassy, in London, United Kingdom, on Jan. 17, 2026.

Demonstrators including Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hongkongers gather outside the Royal Mint Court to protest against plans to open new Chinese mega-embassy, in London, United Kingdom, on Jan. 17, 2026.

Wiktor Szymanowicz/ZUMA Press Wire
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszJanuary 21, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio

600,000: The square footage of a new Chinese mega embassy slated for construction in London. (That’s 56,000 square meters for you non Imperial measurers.) London approved the project despite warnings from both local and US politicians that the building could be used for spying. The decision also comes right before Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Beijing next week – he’ll be the first UK leader to do so since 2018.

96: The number of lawmakers in Australia’s House of Representatives – out of 150 – who voted for a new gun control bill that creates a national gun buyback scheme, tightens background checks, and increases the penalties for hate crimes. The lower chamber introduced the bill after the mass killing at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach last month.

15: The number of Iranian actors and sports figures facing government prosecution for participating in recent mass anti-government protests, in which thousands of people are believed to have been killed. The cases are part of a broader crackdown that has included the seizure of property and businesses.

40%: The vote share predicted for Laura Fernandez, the candidate of Costa Rica’s right-wing ruling party, in the upcoming Feb. 1 election, according to a University of Costa Rica poll. This level of support would be enough for her to avoid a runoff. Fernandez has pledged policy “continuity” once current president Rodrigo Chaves’ term ends.

united kingdomkeir starmeraustraliagun controlantisemitismiraniran protestscosta ricachina

Latest Videos

Putin and Xi call about Greenlandplay icon
Puppet Regime

Putin and Xi call about Greenland

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop
Puppet Regime

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop

Trump’s demands put Europe in FAFO territory
Quick Take

Trump’s demands put Europe in FAFO territory

Trump's foreign policy is reshaping the world order
GZERO World Clips

Trump's foreign policy is reshaping the world order

Why Trump is pushing to take Greenland
Quick Take

Why Trump is pushing to take Greenland

One year into Trump 2.0: How the world has changed
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

One year into Trump 2.0: How the world has changed

More For You

Hard Numbers: The first year of Trump 2.0

​U.S. President Donald Trump takes oath as Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes oath as Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2.7%: The US year-on-year inflation rate as of December. When Trump took office last January, consumer prices were rising at a rate of 3%. Since then, inflation briefly fell to as low as 2.3% – not far from the Fed’s target of 2% – but tariffs and continued high costs for housing and groceries have buoyed the number again. Although the US has seen [...]

Hard Numbers: South Korea’s ex-leader sentenced, Ugandan opposition supporters killed after election, Canada and China trade cars for canola, Brazil’s Bolsonaro can cut his sentence with a book

​Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025.

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
5: The number of years South Korea’s ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced in prison today, on charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law last year. Seoul’s Central District Court found him guilty of illegally using his bodyguards to prevent his arrest. [...]

Hard Numbers: Australia tries to enforce social media ban, Japan’s opposition unites, Millions dodge Ukrainian draft, & More

A teenager poses holding a mobile phone as a law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia takes effect, in Sydney, Australia, on December 10, 2025.

A teenager poses holding a mobile phone displaying a message from TikTok as a law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia takes effect, in Sydney, Australia, on December 10, 2025.

REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
4.7 million: Australia’s government said today that 4.7 million social media accounts belonging to teenagers were deactivated in the first two days after a first-of-its-kind ban on social media for users under 16 took effect on Dec. 10 last year. Even so, many teenagers have said they’ve been able to get around the ban by lying about their age. [...]

Hard Numbers: Construction crane kills dozens in Thailand, Hungary’s Orbán in more trouble, China posts record trade surplus, French farmers protest trade deal

​Wreckage at the site where a train was derailed when a construction crane fell onto its carriages in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, on January 14, 2026.

Wreckage at the site where a train was derailed when a construction crane collapsed and fell onto its carriages, causing several casualties, in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, on January 14, 2026.

REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
32: A construction crane fell onto a moving train in northeast Thailand on Wednesday morning, killing at least 32 people and injuring another 66. The train was mostly carrying students and workers. The incident occurred after the crane accidentally dropped a concrete wedge onto the train, causing it to derail. [...]