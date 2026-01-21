600,000: The square footage of a new Chinese mega embassy slated for construction in London. (That’s 56,000 square meters for you non Imperial measurers.) London approved the project despite warnings from both local and US politicians that the building could be used for spying. The decision also comes right before Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Beijing next week – he’ll be the first UK leader to do so since 2018.

96: The number of lawmakers in Australia’s House of Representatives – out of 150 – who voted for a new gun control bill that creates a national gun buyback scheme, tightens background checks, and increases the penalties for hate crimes. The lower chamber introduced the bill after the mass killing at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach last month.

15: The number of Iranian actors and sports figures facing government prosecution for participating in recent mass anti-government protests, in which thousands of people are believed to have been killed. The cases are part of a broader crackdown that has included the seizure of property and businesses.