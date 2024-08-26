We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
The Balochistan backstory: Pakistan’s festering rebellion
A wave of attacks claimed by the separatists of the Baloch Liberation Army has killed at least 70 people in recent days.
The who? Well, let’s start with where:Balochistan. A sprawling, mountainous province in Southwest Pakistan that borders Iran, Afghanistan, and the Arabian Sea. It’s home to about 15 million people, a plurality of whom are Balochis, a Persian ethnic group. Despite huge natural resource wealth, which Pakistan and others have exploited, Balochistan is extremely poor. This has fueled tensions with the Pakistani government for decades.
The Baloch Liberation Army began its struggle for independence around 2000, launching terror attacks against the central government and non-Baloch communities in Balochistan.
Pakistan and the US consider the BLA a terrorist group, and Pakistan accuses India, Iran, and Afghanistan of supporting it. The group is believed to fund itself through smuggling and donations from the Baloch diaspora.
In recent years, the BLA has begun attacking the citizens and interests of China, which in 2015 took control of the province’s port at Gwadar as part of a $65 billion China-Pakistan economic corridor project.A recent rise in BLA violence compounds the headache for a Pakistani government that took over a country in crisis following heavily disputed elections in February.