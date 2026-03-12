What We're Watching

Iran’s focus: closing the Strait

The Islamic Republic will continue its efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement this morning attributed to new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The statement highlights Tehran’s strategy: identify easier targets (the Strait is narrow ) that have maximum impact. Speaking of which, Iraq suspended its oil operations after two tankers were attacked near its coast last night, which sent oil prices back up toward $100/barrel. US President Donald Trump’s response? He implied the higher prices would boost US oil firms. Meanwhile, Iran is firing fewer retaliatory weapons at US and Israeli targets, though it’s not fully clear whether this is because its supplies are running low or because it’s conserving its arsenal.

Khamenei’s health status remains unclear – it was a presenter who read his statement this morning on Iranian state television. Khamenei was reportedly injured from a strike on the first day of the current conflict, and hasn’t been seen in public since he was selected to replace his father as supreme leader on Monday.

Ukraine makes first “China-free” drones

From the earliest days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has relied heavily on drones to defend itself, modifying consumer models for military purposes in ways that have transformed modern warfare. By some estimates, Ukraine’s drones account for more than 90% of Russian casualties. But a major vulnerability for Ukraine has been the need to source circuit boards and other key parts from China — an awkward arrangement since Beijing backs Russia in the war. However, that could be changing now that Ukrainian tinkerers have figured out how to make “China-free” drones. Mass production still isn’t quite viable without China, but the breakthrough removes a major supply chain risk not only for Kyiv, but for Western powers — in particular the US — that are increasingly interested in buying drones from Ukraine.

China tells minorities to watch their tongue