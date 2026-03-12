What We're Watching

Skip to content
Iran focused on closing Strait of Hormuz, Ukraine makes drone without Chinese parts, Beijing deals another blow to China’s minorities

A foreign tanker carrying Iraqi fuel oil damaged following unidentified attacks that targeted two foreign tankers, according to Iraqi port officials, near Basra, Iraq, on March 12, 2026.​

A foreign tanker carrying Iraqi fuel oil damaged after catching fire in Iraq's territorial waters, following unidentified attacks that targeted two foreign tankers, according to Iraqi port officials, near Basra, Iraq, on March 12, 2026.

REUTERS/Mohammed Aty
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
March 12, 2026

Iran’s focus: closing the Strait

The Islamic Republic will continue its efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement this morning attributed to new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The statement highlights Tehran’s strategy: identify easier targets (the Strait is narrow) that have maximum impact. Speaking of which, Iraq suspended its oil operations after two tankers were attacked near its coast last night, which sent oil prices back up toward $100/barrel. US President Donald Trump’s response? He implied the higher prices would boost US oil firms. Meanwhile, Iran is firing fewer retaliatory weapons at US and Israeli targets, though it’s not fully clear whether this is because its supplies are running low or because it’s conserving its arsenal.

Khamenei’s health status remains unclear – it was a presenter who read his statement this morning on Iranian state television. Khamenei was reportedly injured from a strike on the first day of the current conflict, and hasn’t been seen in public since he was selected to replace his father as supreme leader on Monday.

Ukraine makes first “China-free” drones

From the earliest days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has relied heavily on drones to defend itself, modifying consumer models for military purposes in ways that have transformed modern warfare. By some estimates, Ukraine’s drones account for more than 90% of Russian casualties. But a major vulnerability for Ukraine has been the need to source circuit boards and other key parts from China — an awkward arrangement since Beijing backs Russia in the war. However, that could be changing now that Ukrainian tinkerers have figured out how to make “China-free” drones. Mass production still isn’t quite viable without China, but the breakthrough removes a major supply chain risk not only for Kyiv, but for Western powers — in particular the US — that are increasingly interested in buying drones from Ukraine.

China tells minorities to watch their tongue

In its latest effort to force the 125 million-strong minority community to assimilate into majority Han Chinese culture, China’s legislature passed a sweeping law on Thursday that includes ordering schools to use Mandarin Chinese as the language of instruction and requiring parents to teach their children “to love the Chinese Communist Party.” The bill is all part of President Xi Jinping’s long-running effort to forge a single national identity that trumps any other cultural identity. The enforced use of a certain language is not a new technique for authoritarian governments: think of apartheid-era South Africa demanding schools teach in English or Afrikaans, Imperial Japan banning the Korean language after its 1910 annexation, or Iran outlawing Kurdish-language publications in 2014.

strait of hormuz united states oil oil prices china ukraine russia-ukraine war drones minorities language iran

