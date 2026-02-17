Skip to content
What We’re Watching: Iran partially shuts vital shipping lane, China increases purchases of Russian crude, A thaw in the Sahara

​February 16, 2026, Strait Of Hormuz, Persian Gulf, Iran: A boat firing a missile during a military drill in the Persian Gulf, southern Iran.

Credit Image: © Sepahnews via ZUMA Press Wire
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn't writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO's crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there's a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain's exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
February 17, 2026

Iran shows its leverage over Strait of Hormuz ahead of nuclear talks

Iran temporarily and partially shut down the Strait of Hormuz – the maritime entryway that handles over 20% of the world’s oil and gas shipping – ahead of a second round of nuclear talks with the US. The move was a show of leverage by Iran, signaling strength to its citizens and its ability to influence global oil prices. Despite the display, Iran is coming into negotiations on weak footing. Its economy is collapsing under sanctions, and it’s staring down the barrel of the US military buildup in the region. Washington’s demands now go beyond Iran’s nuclear program, including limits on ballistic missiles. Iran is highly unlikely to accept those conditions, Eurasia Group’s Iran expert Greg Brew recently told GZERO. However, after the first day of talks, Iran vaguely said that officials had agreed to a “set of guiding principles.” Meanwhile, parallel peace talks are underway in Switzerland on the Russia-Ukraine war.

US threats to Iran prompt China to seek more Russian crude

Chinese imports of Russian oil are set to reach a record high in February, as both small “teapot” refineries and larger firms capitalize on the discounted fuel. Shipments to China are expected to surpass two million barrels per day, up from 1.7 mb/d in January, according to two early assessments. US threats to Iran, which is a major oil supplier to China, have prompted Chinese refineries to seek more crude from Russian sources. The move contrasts with Indian refineries, which have drastically started cutting Russian oil purchases as part of a trade deal with the United States announced earlier this month by President Donald Trump.

Saharan thaw: Algeria and Niger to build a major pipeline

Last spring, Algeria and Niger – two sprawling North African countries — nearly went to war after Algeria shot down a drone from Mali, a close ally of Niger’s. Ambassadors were recalled, and longstanding plans to jointly build a 4,000-kilometer gas pipeline were shelved. But after a visit this week to Algiers by Niger’s president, Abdourahamane Tiani, all appears to be forgiven, and the project will now go ahead. It’s a big deal: the Trans Saharan Gas Pipeline would bring more than 30 billion cubic meters of gas yearly from Nigeria, across Niger, to Algeria. Europe, which is trying to wean itself off of Russian gas, is taking note: those new volumes could complement the roughly 40 billion cubic meters of gas that Algeria already exports to the EU.

More For You

What We’re Watching: Europe moves toward autarky, US transfers prisoners from Syria to Iraq, Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus diminishes further

The French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) at the Elysee Presidential Palace.

SOPA images
In a bid to de-risk, Europe turns inwardEuropean Union leaders agreed to move ahead with “Buy European” policies as part of a broader push to de-risk from the US and boost competitiveness amid China’s industrial prowess. Meeting in Belgium on Thursday, the bloc’s 27 leaders discussed protecting strategic sectors such as defense, clean tech, AI, [...]

What We’re Watching: Russia seeks state-owned WhatsApp alternative, Argentina advances Milei’s labor reforms, Mixed messages on El Paso airport closure

​Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year press conference and phone-in in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2025.

Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Russia tries to control the message, literally.The Russian government has begun blocking the popular messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram in a sweeping crackdown aimed at forcing Russians to use a state-backed alternative called MAX, which critics say would enable censorship and surveillance. The move is part of the Kremlin’s broader drive for [...]

What We’re Watching: Zelensky reportedly set to hold votes, Netanyahu wants Trump to press Iran for more, Russia to halt flights to Cuba

​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference after meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv on Feb. 5, 2026.

Kyodo
Zelensky to hold election and war referendum, per reportIn a major political pivot, Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly plans to hold presidential elections alongside a referendum on any peace agreement with Russia. The move comes after mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has signaled that the US security guarantees to Ukraine are [...]

What We’re Watching: Israel expands West Bank control, Orbán’s opponent publishes manifesto, Ethiopia trains Sudan’s rebel soldiers

Armed Israeli soldiers walk through an alley in the Old City of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, on February 7, 2026. The Israeli army routinely secures routes and gathering points when settlers visit the city.

Photo by Mosab Shawer/Middle East Images/StringersHub/Sipa USA
Israel expands control in the West BankThe Israeli government unilaterally passed measures that allow Jewish settlers to purchase land in the West Bank, overriding past laws that effectively banned the sale of property there to anyone other than Palestinian residents. Critics say the measures mark another step toward annexing the West Bank and [...]