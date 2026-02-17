Latest Stories

VIDEOSGZERO World with Ian BremmerQuick TakePUPPET REGIMEIan ExplainsGZERO ReportsAsk IanGlobal Stage
This week on GZERO World, Council on Foreign Relations President Michael Froman tells Ian Bremmer that under Trump's second term, he’s been less surprised by a single policy shift than by how quickly other countries have adapted to them.
From sweeping tariffs to threats of military action, Trump has demonstrated a willingness to use American leverage early and often. “They’re not happy necessarily about it,” Froman says of US allies and partners, “but they are adjusting.”The longer-term concern, Froman warns, is structural. If the United States shifts from defending the postwar rules-based order to challenging it, does that create a “permission structure” for others to act unilaterally as well? And what kind of global system emerges if more countries decide to follow Washington’s lead?
