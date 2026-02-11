Skip to content
What We’re Watching: Zelensky reportedly set to hold votes, Netanyahu wants Trump to press Iran for more, Russia to halt flights to Cuba

​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference after meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv on Feb. 5, 2026.

Kyodo
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME.
February 11, 2026

Zelensky to hold election and war referendum, per report

In a major political pivot, Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly plans to hold presidential elections alongside a referendum on any peace agreement with Russia. The move comes after mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has signaled that the US security guarantees to Ukraine are contingent on Zelensky holding the votes by mid-May. The Ukrainian leader has long maintained that Ukraine can’t hold a credible vote while under martial law. Zelensky will reportedly announce the election plans on Feb. 24, on what will be the four-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. So far, there is no indication that any peace deal is close. Zelensky, while still popular, has seen his approval ratings drop amid a corruption scandal involving his closest aides. The US’s insistence on a presidential election may indicate an underlying belief on Trump’s part that Zelensky might lose, and raises a stark question: does Trump want Zelensky out?

Netanyahu wants Trump to get more concessions from Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is coming to the White House again today, this time to discuss next steps on Iran. Trump has been increasingly threatening strikes on the Islamic Republic if it doesn’t make a deal on its nuclear capacity. But Netanyahu wants more than that. He will reportedly urge the US president to demand that Iran limit its ballistic missile program, believing that this is a more urgent threat to Israel. If that fails, the Israeli leader wants to encourage Trump to approve another military campaign aimed at the missile sites. The US president, for his part, threatened to deploy a second aircraft carrier to the region yesterday.

Russia suspends Cuba flights as Trump’s chokehold tightens

Jet fuel shortages in Havana have forced Russian carriers to cancel flights to the island, a favorite destination for Russian tourists. The move comes a day after Cuban authorities warned that a US-led oil blockade – effectively in place since Washington toppled Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and stopped his country’s oil exports to Cuba – was causing fuel to run out. Moscow, which has supported its Soviet-era ally as best it can with economic and military aid in recent years, warned the US to stop “suffocating” Cuba, where mismanagement, longstanding US sanctions, and corruption have led to dire shortages and regular blackouts in recent years. But as with Venezuela, it’s not clear how much Russia is able – or willing – to do to save a far-flung ally that is now in the Trump administration’s crosshairs. What does Trump want from Cuba? See our recent report here.

What We’re Watching: Israel expands West Bank control, Orbán’s opponent publishes manifesto, Ethiopia trains Sudan’s rebel soldiers

Armed Israeli soldiers walk through an alley in the Old City of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, on February 7, 2026. The Israeli army routinely secures routes and gathering points when settlers visit the city.

Armed Israeli soldiers walk through an alley in the Old City of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, on February 7, 2026. The Israeli army routinely secures routes and gathering points when settlers visit the city.

Photo by Mosab Shawer/Middle East Images/StringersHub/Sipa USA
Israel expands control in the West BankThe Israeli government unilaterally passed measures that allow Jewish settlers to purchase land in the West Bank, overriding past laws that effectively banned the sale of property there to anyone other than Palestinian residents. Critics say the measures mark another step toward annexing the West Bank and [...]

What We’re Watching: Starmer on thin ice, Sweden cracks down on citizenship requirements, Thailand’s ruling party wins election

​British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech at Horntye Park Sports Complex in St Leonards, Britain, February 05, 2026.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech at Horntye Park Sports Complex in St Leonards, Britain, February 05, 2026.

Peter Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS
Are Starmer’s days numbered?In July 2024, Keir Starmer won the United Kingdom’s election in a landslide. It has been downhill ever since, with Starmer’s premiership sullied by economic stagnation, intraparty fighting, and a lack of vision for the country. Then, last week, more files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein dropped, revealing [...]

What We’re Watching: Big week for elections, US and China make trade deals, Suicide bombing in Pakistan

​Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), appeals for a candidate during a street speech of the House of Representatives Election Campaign in Shintomi Town, Miyazaki Prefecture on February 6, 2026. The Lower House election will feature voting and counting on February 8th.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), appeals for a candidate during a street speech of the House of Representatives Election Campaign in Shintomi Town, Miyazaki Prefecture on February 6, 2026. The Lower House election will feature voting and counting on February 8th.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Three elections, one weekendJapanese voters head to the polls on Sunday in a snap election for the national legislature’s lower house, called just three months into Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s tenure. She’s betting that her personal popularity could deliver an outright majority for her new ruling coalition.In Southeast Asia, Thailand is [...]

What We’re Watching: Nuclear deal STARTs to end, Syria pens deal with Chevron for oil exploration, Lights go off in parts of Cuba

Aerial view of the nuclear explosion, code-named Seminole, at Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific Ocean on June 6, 1956.​

Aerial view of the nuclear explosion, code-named Seminole, at Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific Ocean on June 6, 1956.

Science Photo Library via Reuters Connect
The end of the New START?New START, the last nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia, expires today. Signed in 2010, it limited each side to 1,550 warheads and required inspections and data sharing. Its absence removes the final binding constraint on the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals. Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended [...]