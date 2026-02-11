What We’re Watching: Zelensky reportedly set to hold votes, Netanyahu wants Trump to press Iran for more, Russia to halt flights to Cuba

Zelensky to hold election and war referendum, per report

In a major political pivot, Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly plans to hold presidential elections alongside a referendum on any peace agreement with Russia. The move comes after mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has signaled that the US security guarantees to Ukraine are contingent on Zelensky holding the votes by mid-May. The Ukrainian leader has long maintained that Ukraine can’t hold a credible vote while under martial law. Zelensky will reportedly announce the election plans on Feb. 24, on what will be the four-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. So far, there is no indication that any peace deal is close. Zelensky, while still popular, has seen his approval ratings drop amid a corruption scandal involving his closest aides. The US’s insistence on a presidential election may indicate an underlying belief on Trump’s part that Zelensky might lose, and raises a stark question: does Trump want Zelensky out?

Netanyahu wants Trump to get more concessions from Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is coming to the White House again today, this time to discuss next steps on Iran. Trump has been increasingly threatening strikes on the Islamic Republic if it doesn’t make a deal on its nuclear capacity. But Netanyahu wants more than that. He will reportedly urge the US president to demand that Iran limit its ballistic missile program, believing that this is a more urgent threat to Israel. If that fails, the Israeli leader wants to encourage Trump to approve another military campaign aimed at the missile sites. The US president, for his part, threatened to deploy a second aircraft carrier to the region yesterday.

Russia suspends Cuba flights as Trump’s chokehold tightens