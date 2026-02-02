What We’re Watching: US critical minerals summit, Rafah crossing reopens, Border violence in Pakistan

Critical mineral deals to be cut in Washington this week

Representatives from the European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, and others will meet in Washington this week to discuss a strategic alliance on critical minerals. The aim: decrease reliance on China, which currently controls an average market share around 70%. The Trump administration also announced that it is committing $12 billion for a critical minerals stockpile, with the goal of ensuring a 60-day supply. The summit comes as these traditionally strong allies of the US have found their relationship with Washington strained, leading some to move closer to China. Just last week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited China to meet with Xi Jinping. But the Trump administration is happy to make deals they see as mutually beneficial, and the summit shows their allies are still willing to accept partnership where they can.

Key Gaza crossing partially reopened

Israeli authorities on Monday reopened the crucial Rafah crossing, which links the Gaza Strip to Egypt. The border point has been mostly shut since May 2024, due to disagreements between Israel and Egypt over whom, and what, could pass through. The reopened crossing will permit foot traffic only, allowing Palestinians to leave for medical treatment, while allowing a tightly-controlled number back into the largely-destroyed enclave, which sits under nearly 70 million tons of bombed-out rubble. The reopening of Rafah was one requirement of the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel said the limited Rafah opening represents a “pilot phase.” Over the weekend, Israeli airstrikes killed more than 30 people in Gaza, in what Israel said was a response to an alleged Hamas violation of the ceasefire.

Pakistan swiftly retaliates to latest bout of border violence