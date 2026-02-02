What We’re Watching: US critical minerals summit, Rafah crossing reopens, Border violence in Pakistan

Skip to content
​U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hold up signed documents regarding securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earths, at a bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hold up signed documents regarding securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earths, at a bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2025.

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
February 02, 2026

Critical mineral deals to be cut in Washington this week

Representatives from the European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, and others will meet in Washington this week to discuss a strategic alliance on critical minerals. The aim: decrease reliance on China, which currently controls an average market share around 70%. The Trump administration also announced that it is committing $12 billion for a critical minerals stockpile, with the goal of ensuring a 60-day supply. The summit comes as these traditionally strong allies of the US have found their relationship with Washington strained, leading some to move closer to China. Just last week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited China to meet with Xi Jinping. But the Trump administration is happy to make deals they see as mutually beneficial, and the summit shows their allies are still willing to accept partnership where they can.

Key Gaza crossing partially reopened

Israeli authorities on Monday reopened the crucial Rafah crossing, which links the Gaza Strip to Egypt. The border point has been mostly shut since May 2024, due to disagreements between Israel and Egypt over whom, and what, could pass through. The reopened crossing will permit foot traffic only, allowing Palestinians to leave for medical treatment, while allowing a tightly-controlled number back into the largely-destroyed enclave, which sits under nearly 70 million tons of bombed-out rubble. The reopening of Rafah was one requirement of the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel said the limited Rafah opening represents a “pilot phase.” Over the weekend, Israeli airstrikes killed more than 30 people in Gaza, in what Israel said was a response to an alleged Hamas violation of the ceasefire.

Pakistan swiftly retaliates to latest bout of border violence

Widespread violence hit the Balochistan region of Pakistan, which sits along the Afghan border, over the weekend. On Saturday, a coordinated suicide attack in Quetta left 33 dead, and the Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist group, claimed responsibility. The Pakistani military responded quickly and with force, killing 145 alleged members of the BLA. This comes after border skirmishes last October between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as tensions mount between two former allies. Pakistan has repeatedly accused India and Afghanistan of backing the BLA in Balochistan, a charge that both Kabul and New Delhi deny. As a result of the flare up, the Pakistani cricket team said it will boycott the match against India at the T20 World Cup later this month.

