Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump talks of taking the Panama Canal - and jokes about Elon Musk

A ship passes through the Panama Canal's Culebra Cut, heading northbound for the Caribbean, Dec 30. The Canal, built and operated by the United States, will transfer to Panamanian control at a noon ceremony on December 31.

A ship passes through the Panama Canal's Culebra Cut, heading northbound for the Caribbean, Dec 30. The Canal, built and operated by the United States, will transfer to Panamanian control at a noon ceremony on December 31.

REUTERS
Freelance Columnist
https://twitter.com/TashaKheiriddin
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tashakheiriddin/
https://www.instagram.com/tashakheiriddin/?hl=en

The President-elect is also making waves for saying that the United States must"retake" control of the Panama Canal. At a rally in Arizona on Sunday, Trump claimed that the canal's 1999 handover to Panama under the terms of an agreement signed by President Jimmy Carter was a "terrible mistake" and argued that the US must act to stop being“ripped off” by Panama and thwart the influence of China in the region.

The Panama Canal, built and managed by the US for decades, handles 2.5% of global ocean traffic, facilitating US imports from Asia and exports of key commodities including LNG.

At the same rally, Trump addressed chatter about Elon Muskusurping the US presidency. Last week, Musk had unsuccessfully attempted to sway Republican members of Congress to oppose US President Joe Biden’s latest spending bill, prompting fears of a government shutdown and accusations that Musk was acting like the President instead of an unelected advisor.

On Sunday, Trump joked that the South African native “is not going to be president. That I can tell you. I’m safe. You know why? He can’t be. He wasn’t born in this country.”

From Your Site Articles
trumpannexationthreatselon muskbirthright citizenshippanama canal

Latest Videos

Quick Take

What Trump's Panama Canal threats reveal about today's geopolitics

Assad's fall in Syria creates both opportunities & risks, says US national security advisor Jake Sullivan
GZERO World Clips

Assad's fall in Syria creates both opportunities & risks, says US national security advisor Jake Sullivan

A smooth Biden-Trump transition is vital to protect US interests, says Jake Sullivan
GZERO World Clips

A smooth Biden-Trump transition is vital to protect US interests, says Jake Sullivan

A look back at the Top Risks of 2024
Quick Take

A look back at the Top Risks of 2024

Jake Sullivan on the biggest threats to US national security in 2025
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Jake Sullivan on the biggest threats to US national security in 2025

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?
Europe

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?