Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Global Stage: Live from Davos WATCH
What We're Watching

What We’re Watching: Trump says there’s a Greenland deal framework, Iran’s regime say protests have ended, Sheinbaum’s extraditions spark controversy at home

​U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

See Full Bio
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
January 22, 2026

Did Trump blink on Greenland?

After saying numerous times that he would only accept a deal that puts Greenland under US control, President Donald Trump emerged from his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte singing a different tune. While the specifics of the deal are still being negotiated, Trump walked back his 10% tariff threat on European trade partners, and reportedly backed a proposal to respect Denmark’s sovereignty over the island. Trump may have concluded that he did not have the domestic support to take an aggressive approach– only 9% of Americans support the US using military force to annex Greenland, and markets temporarily plunged on his hardline stance. Meanwhile, the Europeans may have presented terms that Trump could sell as a win. However, it remains to be seen whether Trump will follow through on this version of the deal, and even if he does, it will still need to be sold to Greenlanders, who may protest the growing US presence on the island.

Iran’s regime says protests have ended

Protests against the Islamic Republic and its running of the Iranian economy are over, according to the country’s leaders, after a brutal crackdown that killed thousands of demonstrators. The regime had appeared particularly vulnerable: it faces a water crisis, growing threats from the US and Israel, and its proxy groups in the Middle East are much weaker than they were two years ago. Yet it appears to have weathered the protests, for now. Keep in mind, the internet is still down, so it’s difficult to verify this. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite military force inside Iran, was central to the crackdown on protesters, and it appears to have bolstered their position in the regime’s hierarchy going forward.

Mexican president in hot water over extraditions

Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum is facing criticism at home after sending nearly 40 big time drug traffickers to the US to face criminal justice there. Sheinbaum says the move was a “sovereign decision,” but critics have questioned its legality and motivations. The extraditions come as the Trump administration ramps up threats to send the US military into Mexico to deal with the country’s powerful drug cartels. Sheinbaum faces a tough balancing act: doing enough to keep Trump at bay without appearing to capitulate. What’s more, experts say that any additional and significant effort to root out cartels could involve going after political elites, some of whom are affiliated with her own party.
claudia sheinbaumdenmarkgreenlandiran protestsislamic republicmark ruttenatotrumptrump greenland deal

Latest Videos

AI and the new world order: Global Stage live from Davosplay icon
World Economic Forum

AI and the new world order: Global Stage live from Davos

Putin and Xi call about Greenland
Puppet Regime

Putin and Xi call about Greenland

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop
Puppet Regime

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop

Trump’s demands put Europe in FAFO territory
Quick Take

Trump’s demands put Europe in FAFO territory

Trump's foreign policy is reshaping the world order
GZERO World Clips

Trump's foreign policy is reshaping the world order

Why Trump is pushing to take Greenland
Quick Take

Why Trump is pushing to take Greenland

More For You

What We’re Watching: Davos speeches show strain US-Canada relationship, EU Mercosur deal delayed again, Friendly fire in Ethiopia

​Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2026.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2026.

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Canada, US relations get frosty in Davos Did Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney deal a major blow to his country’s relationship with the US? During his speech at Davos yesterday, Carney underscored how deeply the US-Canada relationship is fraying. Without naming President Donald Trump, he framed US behavior as part of a broader rupture in the [...]

What We’re Watching: Trump-Europe feud over Greenland heats up, Syria’s Kurds make deal with government, Guatemala in state of emergency

​People attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the U.S., calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026.

People attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the U.S., calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Trump lambasts Europe overnight as Greenland feud escalatesIn a flurry of social media posts last night, US President Donald Trump chastised several of his European counterparts, threatening extra tariffs on specific goods, releasing private text messages, and publishing AI-generated images that displayed Greenland, Canada and Venezuela as [...]

What We’re Watching: The US is upset about a trade deal, Sudan food stocks run low, Denmark puts boots on the ice

​Tractors drive on the N-403 towards Zafra during a rally on 16 January 2026 in Badajoz, Extremadura (Spain).

Tractors drive on the N-403 towards Zafra during a rally on 16 January 2026 in Badajoz, Extremadura (Spain).

Photo by Javier Cintas/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
Food fight! Why the US is upset about the EU-Mercosur dealThe US is criticizing a new EU trade deal with South America’s Mercosur bloc, saying it unfairly favors European farmers at the expense of American importers. The agreement – nearly 25 years in the making – would cut most tariffs across a combined market of toughly 700 million people and [...]

What We’re Watching: Machado vs. Rodríguez envoy in DC, Second phase of Gaza ceasefire begins, UK’s Conservatives in freefall

​Pro-government supporters holding a Venezuela's flag attend a rally against U.S President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017.

Pro-government supporters holding a Venezuela's flag attend a rally against U.S President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017.

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Venezuela’s political limbo on display in WashingtonWhen they meet at the White House today, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado will seek to convince US President Donald Trump that it was a mistake to back Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader of Venezuela. At the same time, a special envoy representing [...]