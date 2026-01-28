Skip to content
What We’re Watching: Honduras’ new leader takes office, Trump threatens Iran again, Winter Olympics to get ICE-y

Honduras' new President Nasry Asfura addresses supporters after his swearing-in ceremony, outside the Congress building, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, January 27, 2026.

REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez

Honduras' new President Nasry Asfura addresses supporters after his swearing-in ceremony, outside the Congress building, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, January 27, 2026.

REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez
January 28, 2026

Trump-backed tycoon takes office in Honduras

Conservative businessman Nasry Asfura has taken office as president of Honduras after winning a razor-thin election that his opponent still disputes. Asfura, who was endorsed by Donald Trump ahead of the vote, has pledged to shrink the state, boost investment, and crack down hard on crime in the gang-wracked Central American nation. Will he emulate the controversial but popular strongman approach of his neighbor, and fellow Trump-pal, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele? Asfura has also said he will reopen relations with Taiwan, a move sure to anger Beijing. China considers the self-governing island to be part of its own territory, and had convinced Asfura’s left-wing predecessor to cut ties with Taiwan.

Iran’s protests may have ended, but US threats haven’t

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran again this morning, saying he would strike the Islamic Republic in an attack “far worse” than last June if Tehran doesn’t make a deal on its nuclear weapons. The warning comes after the Iranian government violently quelled protests, and as the US deploys more military assets to the Middle East. But Trump’s remarks today appear to undermine his message last summer that the US had “obliterated” Iran’s capacity to develop a nuclear weapon. Nearby Gulf states are growing anxious about a potential conflict, especially if a US strike sparks retaliatory Iranian attacks. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE – no close friends of Iran – said they won’t allow Washington to use their airspace or territory to attack Iran.

Winter Olympics just got ICEier

On Tuesday, the US announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will accompany the US delegation to Italy for the Winter Olympics to “vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organizations.” The news has not been well-received by Italy, after fatal shootings of protesters during ICE’s deployment in Minnesota, with Milan’s mayor saying they are “not welcome in Milan.” But Homeland Security Investigations, a unit within ICE that focuses on cross-border crimes, has in the past sent its officers overseas to assist with security. The news that ICE is going international comes as they face increasing criticism at home after two fatal shootings in Minnesota. New polling finds that the majority of Americans disapprove of ICE’s tactics as being “too forceful.” Trump, for his part, said on Tuesday his administration will “de-escalate a little bit” in Minneapolis.

