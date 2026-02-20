Skip to content
What We’re Watching: US’s top court deals major blow to Trump, UN reports of “genocidal intent” in Sudanese town, Washington inches closer to Iran strikes

A general view of U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2026.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
Riley Callanan
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

February 20, 2026

US Supreme Court strikes down bulk of Trump’s tariffs

In a massive blow to US President Donald Trump’s trade and foreign policy agenda, the US’s top court ruled that the president overstepped his authority when he used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs. The decision was 6-3.

Trump was the first US leader to invoke this 1977 law to enact tariffs, even though the law doesn’t specifically mention, “tariffs” nor “taxes.” The US president initially used IEEPA in April to impose duties on about 90 US trading partners, but has since made several trade deals with these countries– the White House had warned that the ruling could nullify those agreements.

The ruling didn’t address whether the US government will have to pay back the billions in revenue it’s already collected, although many companies had already initiated efforts to secure refunds for the tariffs they paid before the ruling – Trump had repeatedly boasted about raising billions of dollars from the tariffs. The US leader’s tariffs that didn’t rely on IEEPA, like his sectoral ones, will remain in place.

UN finds evidence of “genocidal intent” in Sudan

The United Nations said on Thursday it has uncovered evidence of “genocidal intent” by the rebel paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces in the Sudanese town of el-Fasher. A fact-finding mission concluded that the 18-month siege and October takeover of the Darfur town by the RSF point to genocide against the non-Arab communities, particularly the Zaghawa and Fur. The RSF is accused of starving the city and blocking aid, as well as carrying out mass killings, rape, torture, and enforced disappearances. This isn’t the first time the RSF has faced accusations like these: last year under the Biden administration, the US said the group had committed genocide and sanctioned its leader. The United Kingdom plans to bring the findings to the UN Security Council to press for accountability and tougher enforcement of an embargo on the arms feeding the conflict that’s killed over 150,000 people. This is not the first time the RSF has been accused of genocide, yet the world’s worst humanitarian crisis continues to receive scant attention – even as outside powers, including the UAE, are accused of aiding the RSF, which they deny.

US inches ever closer to Iran strikes

Trump is weighing an initial military strike on Iran, the US leader confirmed on Friday, one that would be limited enough so as not to prompt a full-scale retaliation from the Islamic Republic, but rather pressure the regime to accept a deal. The strike could reportedly come within days, according to the Wall Street Journal. Trump has been threatening further military action against Iran since the start of the year, but the pressure has mounted this week, with the US expanding its military presence in the region and reportedly edging toward a weeks-long campaign. Trump said yesterday that he’ll decide in the next 10-15 days whether to authorize strikes, although the US president has frequently used this period of time as a kind of placeholder for his decision making, without always following through.

