Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

Rising UAE-Saudi Arabia tensions laid bare in Yemen

​Supporters of the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council during a rally in Aden, Yemen, on December 30, 2025.

Supporters of the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) wave flags of the United Arab Emirates and of the STC, during a rally in Aden, Yemen, on December 30, 2025.

REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszJanuary 07, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio

Yemen’s civil war had been at a stalemate for years.

That changed in early December, when the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group seeking to re-establish the southern Yemeni state that existed until 1990, stormed through the oil-rich region of Hadramout, ousting the Saudi-backed forces and extending its area of control to the Saudi border.

Riyadh was furious. It punched back with airstrikes and demanded that the Emirates cease their support for the STC and retreat from the country. The UAE denied that it pushed for the separatists’ advance, but – in a surprise move – it agreed to withdraw its own troops from the country. On Sunday, Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces retook Hadramout.

The clash underscores a new reality: once close allies, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are now competing on multiple fronts. The two oil-rich Gulf states are also battling over artificial intelligence, vying to host data centers from major US firms as each tries to diversify their economies. They are also on opposite sides of Sudan’s civil war: Riyadh backs Sudan’s government forces, while the UAE has been smuggling weapons to the rebels, the Rapid Support Forces, according to US intelligence.

“What happened [in Yemen] is just only a demonstration of the rising tension between the Saudis and the Emiratis,” Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue’s political adviser Mohammed Al-Qadhi, who is from Yemen, told GZERO. “It’s the competition over who is going to be the main game-changer in the region.”

What happened in Yemen? When the Houthi rebels seized Yemen’s capital city in 2014, sparking civil war, the UAE and Saudi Arabia were united in helping the government defeat the Iran-backed group – a shared response to their chief Middle East rival. However, the two Gulf monarchies diverged over how exactly to help the Yemeni government.

“They haven’t always been 100% aligned throughout the history of the conflict, in terms of their support for specific actors,” Alia Awadallah, a Pentagon official during the Biden administration, told GZERO. “Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have generally supported the internationally-recognized government framework, but they’ve backed different factions within that umbrella and have diverged on important issues like southern Yemen secession.”

Those differences were exposed in 2019, when the STC toppled the Yemeni government and seized control of Aden, the war-time capital. The Riyadh Agreement, signed months later, attempted to reunify the anti-Houthi forces, but it didn’t hold, as the STC and the Yemeni government forces refused to implement its conditions and make long-term peace.

Then, last year, a diplomatic misunderstanding poured coals onto the fire. When Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited the White House in November, the Emiratis came to believe – despite Riyadh’s denials – that he asked US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on the Sudanese rebel group Rapid Support Forces and their alleged backers in the UAE.

“That ended up being the trigger for the latest round of reprisals, including this offensive by UAE allies, the STC, in Yemen against Saudi-backed forces, taking over territory all the way reaching all the way to the Saudi border,” said Eurasia Group’s Middle East Director Firas Maksad. With the STC at its border, Riyadh began its fight back late last month.

What is Saudi Arabia’s goal here? Saudi Arabia has both regional and global aspirations. As part of its Vision 2030, its national development plan, the kingdom wants to cement its position as the Gulf’s leading power, diversify its economy, and integrate further with the global order – with ambitions to join organizations like the G20 and even the G7.

“Instability in the kingdom’s backyard undermines that objective, the ability to achieve those goals,” said Maksad. “The UAE has backed and supported various elements in those various countries surrounding Saudi Arabia in ways that the Saudis view as destabilizing and potentially encircling their sphere of influence.”

What about the UAE? Abu Dhabi also wants to expand the breadth of its economy and boost its regional influence – goals that have often put it on a collision course with Riyadh. In Yemen, geography matters: the country sits along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which nearly a third of global shipping passes.

“Having their allies control these strategic coastal areas is very significant for their objectives,” said Al-Qadhi, which may explain why the UAE supported a separatist group that primarily operates on the water.

Where do we go from here? With regards to Yemen, the back-and-forth in Hadromout has further damaged the anti-Houthi coalition. On Wednesday, STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi chose not to board a flight to Riyadh for crisis talks with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, after the Saudi-backed presidential council stripped him of his membership and referred him to the public prosecutor for high treason charges.

Meanwhile, relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have deteriorated to the point where MBS and Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed, once close friends, are no longer on speaking terms. Speculation has mounted over how far the rift could go.

“I’ve heard things including potential border closure, flight restrictions, withdrawal from OPEC by the UAE, all being floated around in that toxic mix of threats and counter threats,” said Maksad.

However, Maksad believes those outcomes are unlikely.

“I don’t think that we’re going to get there despite all these being in the mix,” he said. “I think we’ve seen the worst of it, and for now it will ebb. The UAE withdrawal announcement is a step in the right direction.”

gulf alliesgulf statesyemenyemen civil warsaudi arabiamohammed bin salmanmbsmohammed bin zayeduaeunited arab emiratessouthern transitional councilgulf arab monarchies

Latest Videos

Putin calls Trump about Venezuela invasionplay icon
Puppet Regime

Putin calls Trump about Venezuela invasion

Venezuela’s new leadership?
GZERO Live

Venezuela’s new leadership?

Trump’s “Eff around and find out” world
GZERO Live

Trump’s “Eff around and find out” world

The biggest geopolitical risks of 2026 revealed
GZERO Live

The biggest geopolitical risks of 2026 revealed

Maduro ousted in US raid, a major win for Trump
Quick Take

Maduro ousted in US raid, a major win for Trump

The 2025 Puppet Regime year in review
Puppet Regime

The 2025 Puppet Regime year in review

More For You

Dealing with Delcy: Regime change without changing the regime

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, in green, walks out of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 5, 2026.

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, interim President Delcy Rodriguez, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of ousted president Nicolas Maduro, and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, walk together at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 5, 2026.

Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Who “runs” Venezuela now? For now, Washington – having ousted dancing strongman Nicolás Maduro – has turned to his vice-president, 56-year-old Delcy Rodríguez, a regime heavyweight who has previously served as minister of both finance and oil under Maduro.The move sidelines Venezuelan opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and her ally Edmundo [...]

Where things stand with Venezuela: Washington makes its demands

Where things stand with Venezuela: Washington makes its demands
It’s been just over 48 hours since US forces conducted a military operation in Caracas and seized Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, and the future governance of the country – and the US role in it – remains murky.Speaking shortly after Maduro’s arrest on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said the US will “run” the country of 27 million people [...]

Geopolitical uncertainty? Oil markets no longer care

​The Guinea-flagged oil tanker MT Bandra, which is under sanctions, at El Palito terminal, near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, on December 29, 2025.

The Guinea-flagged oil tanker MT Bandra, which is under sanctions, is partially seen alongside another vessel at El Palito terminal, near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, on December 29, 2025.

REUTERS/Juan Carlos Hernandez
In years past, US sanctions on Russia’s top two oil firms, a war between Israel and Iran, and American seizures of Venezuelan oil tankers would have been enough to spike oil prices.All of that happened this year. And yet, prices fell.Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, is down nearly 20% this year to just over $60 per barrel. Prices [...]

A year after Assad’s fall, can Syria hold together?

​Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa celebrates the one-year anniversary of the fall of the Assad regime in Umayyad Square in central Damascus, on Dec. 8, 2025.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa attends the military parade of the Syrian army in Umayyad Square in central Damascus to mark the one-year anniversary of the fall of the Assad regime, on Dec. 8, 2025.

Mohammed Al-Rifai/dpa via Reuters Connect
A year ago this month, Syria’s brutal dictatorship collapsed. Bashar al-Assad, whose family ruled the country for over 50 years, was ousted, bringing an end to 14-year-long civil war that left hundreds of thousands dead. There are signs of recovery: the UN’s refugee agency said one million refugees and nearly two million internally displaced [...]