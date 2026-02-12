Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

US government to fund MAGA-aligned groups in Europe

Donald Trump alongside Nigel Farage at the Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire, United Kingdom, on May 3, 2023.

Donald Trump alongside Nigel Farage amid a television interview at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire during his visit to the United Kingdom, on May 3, 2023.

PA via Reuters
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszFebruary 12, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio

Allies of US President Donald Trump have long sought to build bridges with European counterparts. They have a close relationship with supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, hosting conferences together, such as CPAC, in Budapest. Elon Musk campaigned for Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of last year’s federal elections while he was working in the White House. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage regularly features at MAGA-themed events in the United States. One of Trump’s 2024 campaign managers even worked for a right-wing candidate in Albania last year.

Now that Trump is back in office, his allies want to make those relationships official: the US government is set to fund MAGA-aligned parties and think tanks in Europe, drawing funds from a pot linked to the US’s 250th birthday celebration. Ironically, one of the parties in line to receive some of those funds is Reform UK, a hard-right British party.

“This is about the United States wanting Europe to be stronger,” Dr. Keegan McBride, director of Science and Technology Policy at the Tony Blair Institute, told GZERO. “I think that's something that Europe should want as well.”

It’s not clear how large the pot is, nor which MAGA-aligned groups will receive funds.

The move comes at a time when US-Europe tensions are spiking. Divisions over Greenland’s sovereignty, tariffs, and funding for Ukraine – to name but a few – have driven an Atlantic Ocean-sized wedge in the Western alliance. What’s more, the Trump administration excoriated Europe in its National Security Strategy, warning of “civilisational erasure” if “current trends continue” on the continent.

The timing is also sensitive, arriving just before this year’s Munich Security Conference. It was at last year’s MSC that US Vice President JD Vance slammed European parties for refusing to form coalitions with hard-right groups. As such, tensions are high going into the conference.

Who is behind the push? US State Department official Sarah Rogers has led the effort. Her raison d’être – in her telling – is free speech: Rogers and other members of the Trump administration have been highly critical of European laws that they believe curtail speech online, like the UK’s Online Safety Act and the European Union’s Digital Services Act. She even toured some of Europe’s biggest cities – London, Paris, Rome, and Milan – in December to advocate against these laws.

Yet US interests in Europe go far beyond online speech and spreading MAGA ideology, something that can be easy to forget given the current strains in the relationship. A large part of it relates to military spending, with the US pushing its NATO allies in Europe to invest more in their defense – many are now doing so. There are other aspects of the relationship too, McBride noted.

“Europe is 450 million people. They have the world’s largest integrated single market. They’re home to amazing manufacturing and robotics capabilities. … You have some of the world’s best universities,” said McBride. “There’s the shared cultural and historical ties there as well.”

The idea, per McBride, is that boosting Europe will also boost the United States.

Will it work? Money can help in campaigns, but there is a major flaw in the strategy: Trump isn’t too popular in Europe. Take, for example, the UK: just 16% of its citizens have a favorable view of Trump, even though Farage’s Reform UK party leads election polls. The numbers are similar in France, which will hold its presidential election next year, and even worse in Germany, where only 11% hold a favorable view. Even in Italy, where a right-wing Trump ally is prime minister, just 15% approve of the US president.

A pair of Reform UK figures told the Financial Times they might be reluctant to accept money from the US government if it means associating with MAGA initiatives.

What’s more, the initiative is bound to ignite a backlash, according to Eurasia Group’s Europe expert Jan Techau. It’s one thing to pressure Europe to boost defense spending, he noted – which Trump has done – but it’s another to support anti-establishment European parties that have espoused hard-right positions, even if it’s framed as a defense of free speech.

“There is nothing that gives most Europeans a bigger sense of being betrayed by the US,” said Techau, “than the open support for extremist parties that aim at undermining open society and its institutions.”

For a video breaking down Europe’s conundrum, watch this report from GZERO’s Zac Weisz.

right wing partiesunited statesus governmenttrump admtrumpfarageeurope

Latest Videos

Munich Security Conference: Can Europe defend itself without the US?play icon
Quick Take

Munich Security Conference: Can Europe defend itself without the US?

Zelensky agrees with Trump on need for elections
Puppet Regime

Zelensky agrees with Trump on need for elections

Venezuela’s new reality
ask ian

Venezuela’s new reality

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia
Puppet Regime

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia

Freedom of expression at the Olympics
Quick Take

Freedom of expression at the Olympics

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office
Puppet Regime

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office

More For You

Sanae Takaichi has the power to change Japan

Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon - Pool/Getty Images

TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 8: Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), places a red paper rose on the name of an elected candidate at the LDP headquarters on general election day on February 08, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. Voters across the country headed to polls today as Japan's Lower House election was held.

Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon - Pool/Getty Images
When Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called snap elections last month, it was a big gamble. Holding a winter election just four months into her tenure with no real policy record to run on? Staking her sky-high approval ratings – then hovering around 70% – on an untested bet that personal popularity would translate into seats? The [...]

Post-Gen Z revolution, where does Bangladesh go next?

​February 11, 2026, Dhaka, Bangladesh: February 11, 2026 Dhaka, Bangladesh: Ansar and VDP memberrs carried ballot boxes in Dhaka, They were preparing for the polling stations on then eve of day before Bangladesh's national election.

February 11, 2026, Dhaka, Bangladesh: February 11, 2026 Dhaka, Bangladesh: Ansar and VDP memberrs carried ballot boxes in Dhaka, They were preparing for the polling stations on then eve of day before Bangladesh's national election.

Credit Image: © KM Asad/ZUMA Press Wire
In Bangladesh, toppling the regime may have only been half the battle. On Thursday, the country will have its first competitive election since 2009. Voters will determine whether the uprising that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, kicking off a wave of Gen Z-led protests in Asia, can transform Bangladeshi politics, or whether [...]

Venezuela’s window is open – but only a little

​People attend a demonstration to demand the release of Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on February 9, 2026.

People attend a demonstration to demand the release of Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa, who has been re-arrested, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on February 9, 2026.

REUTERS/Marco Bello
Juan Pablo Guanipa, a former Venezuelan lawmaker close to opposition leader María Corina Machado who had been imprisoned for months, stepped out of prison on Sunday into a caravan of cheering supporters. His release – alongside several other high-profile opposition figures – marked what looked like a breakthrough moment in a broader wave of [...]

US troops arrive in Nigeria

​A person reads a newspaper at a roadside newspaper stand in Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria, November 27, 2025.

A person reads a newspaper at a roadside newspaper stand in Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria, November 27, 2025.

REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
Violence is once again scorching Nigeria. On Sunday, gunmen killed three people and took several hostages, including a Catholic priest, during an early morning attack in the northern state of Kaduna. The attack came days after jihadist fighters killed over 150 people in two majority-Muslim villages in the western part of the country, allegedly for [...]