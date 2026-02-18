Graphic Truth: Is government making peoples' lives worse?

Skip to content
How people in G7 and BRICS countries think their policies will effect future generations.

How people in G7 and BRICS countries think their policies will effect future generations.

Eileen Zhang
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

February 18, 2026

Does skepticism rule the day in politics? Public opinion data collected as part of the Munich Security Conference’s annual report found that large shares of respondents in G7 and several BRICS countries believed their governments’ policies would leave future generations worse off. That sentiment was especially pronounced among citizens in France, the United Kingdom, and Germany where governments entered the year exceedingly unpopular and under siege from the populist right and left – a dynamic Eurasia Group warned of in the 2026 Top Risks report. Trust in political institutions has been crumbling for decades, but a sense of helplessness in the face of global events has ticked up over the last few years. Across all G7 countries surveyed, that sentiment rose in 2025 and was significantly higher than in 2021. France witnessed the sharpest rise in gloom, with the sentiment increasing by 14 points over that period. Quel dommage.

eurasia groupgraphic truthmunich security conferenceskepticism in politics

