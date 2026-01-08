Skip to content
Graphic Truth: Japan set for dramatic population decline
By Eileen Zhang,
Eileen Zhang
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
January 08, 2026

The number of Japanese births is set to hit its lowest level since record-keeping began over 100 years ago. Demographic experts believe there will be fewer than 670,000 newborns in 2025, falling short of even the government’s most pessimistic targets. The decline poses a challenge for Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as she tries to balance economic growth and restrictions on immigration. Falling birth rates are a trend particularly pronounced in East Asia: in South Korea, the population is expected to fall by two-thirds in the next century, while China’s will be cut in half.

japan birth ratebirth ratessanae takaichijapan

