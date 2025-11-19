Menu Icon
Graphic Truth: Europe tries to fill US void in Ukraine funding

Eileen Zhang
Senior Writer
Under former President Joe Biden, the United States had been a major supporter of Ukraine, handing more than €100 billion to Kyiv in cumulative financial, humanitarian and military aid. In 2024, the US gave more to Ukraine than all of Europe combined. That has changed since US President Donald Trump took office, with Washington halting most forms of aid to Ukraine (it does still offer some military support, and has handed weapons to Ukraine via money allocated during the Biden administration). Europe has tried to fill the void, as the graphic shows, but there are concerns the European money well is starting to dry up.

