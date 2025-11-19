Senior Writer
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
Under former President Joe Biden, the United States had been a major supporter of Ukraine, handing more than €100 billion to Kyiv in cumulative financial, humanitarian and military aid. In 2024, the US gave more to Ukraine than all of Europe combined. That has changed since US President Donald Trump took office, with Washington halting most forms of aid to Ukraine (it does still offer some military support, and has handed weapons to Ukraine via money allocated during the Biden administration). Europe has tried to fill the void, as the graphic shows, but there are concerns the European money well is starting to dry up.