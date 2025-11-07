Menu Icon
PUPPET REGIME

​Government shutdown grounds flights

The FAA will cut flights nationwide starting Friday as the record 36-day US government shutdown strains unpaid air traffic controllers. About 40 airports, including major hubs like Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles, will see reductions of up to 10% by Nov. 14. Airlines have already canceled over 780 flights and adjusted schedules, warning of ripple effects across the country. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Republicans he plans to hold a vote Friday on a GOP-backed bill to end the shutdown, but Democrats, emboldened by this week’s election gains, are expected to block the measure as they push for an extension of healthcare subsidies, dimming hopes of an imminent resolution.