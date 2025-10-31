1 story 3 numbers: Government shutdown hits SNAP and healthcare

The government has been shut down for 30 days, and this weekend could mark some breaking points. On Saturday, SNAP benefits are projected to run out. While a federal judge may rule for the food aid to continue flowing through an emergency government fund, it's not yet clear whether the nearly 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP will receive their benefits.

Also tomorrow, Americans who get their healthcare through the government’s Affordable Care Act will start enrolling for next year and find that prices have skyrocketed, increasing 30% on average in the 30 states where the federal government manages the market. Congress can mitigate those costs by renewing healthcare subsidies, but that has been the exact sticking point keeping the government closed. Democrats refused to vote to fund the government unless those subsidies were guaranteed, but Republican leaders say they won’t discuss the issue until the budget is passed and the government reopened.

Analysts say that the public backlash from healthcare price spikes and SNAP chaos could potentially bring the two parties to the negotiating table.