Graphic Truth: Inflation plunges in Argentina

​Argentina's inflation rate year over year.

Eileen Zhang
Writer and Reporter
Argentina’s president Javier Milei inherited inflation that was over 200%, but after 18 consecutive months of it falling, it now stands at just 31%. While that is still one of the world’s highest, it is an impressive improvement. It comes as the US has sought to prop up Argentina’s economy, recently giving nearly $1 billion of its International Monetary Fund reserves to help Argentina make a critical debt payment to the IMF. The transaction follows the US recently providing Argentina with a $20 billion currency swap to stabilize the peso.

