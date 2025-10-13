Writer and Reporter
Riley Callanan
Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
Oct 13, 2025
The US has reported 1,563 measles cases this year — the most in over 30 years — but experts say the real number may top 5,000. Outbreaks are spreading in 41 states, fueled by declining vaccination rates. Most cases involve unvaccinated people, with rising clusters in Texas, South Carolina, Utah, Arizona, and Minnesota.