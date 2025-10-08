Air traffic control crisis

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
Air travel across the US faced widespread delays for a second day as air traffic control staffing shortages hit major airports, including Nashville, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The Federal Aviation Administration, already short about 3,000 controllers, reported “insufficient staffing” at multiple facilities. The shortages, worsened by the ongoing government shutdown, have forced controllers and TSA officers to work without pay, prompting increased absences. While officials deny any organized protest, union leaders warn the system is “fragile” and could see worsening disruptions if the shutdown continues and workers continue missing paychecks.