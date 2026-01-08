Skip to content
China is the first "electrostate" in the history of the world

GZERO Media
By GZERO MediaJanuary 08, 2026
GZERO Media
How will energy shape global power in 2026 and beyond?

In GZERO’s 2026 Top Risks livestream, Gerald Butts, Senior Advisor at Eurasia Group, breaks down the growing US-China competition for energy dominance.

“Fundamentally, it’s about what energy system is going to be the primary one for the 21st century,” Butts explains. China has bet on the electron, building a high-tech “electrostate” that powers both its economy and national security, while the US consolidates conventional energy under its economic and security umbrella.

Butts emphasizes, “That’s all pre-game. We’re about to see the puck dropped in 2026, and it’s still an open game as to who wins.”

To read more on Top Risks for 2026, head to gzeromedia.com/toprisks

It's a very bad situation for China's economy, says Cliff Kupchan

Is China’s economic model reaching a breaking point? In GZERO’s 2026 Top Risks livestream, Cliff Kupchan, Chairman of Global Macro at Eurasia Group, highlights mounting pressures on the Chinese economy. [...]

Why Europe’s support for Ukraine could become harder to sustain

Europe enters 2026 under mounting strain as it confronts external threats, internal political pressures, and a weakening relationship with the United States.In GZERO’s 2026 Top Risks livestream, Mujtaba Rahman, Managing Director for Europe at Eurasia Group, describes a continent that is “exhausted, fatigued, weak, and vulnerable,” besieged by [...]

Venezuela’s new leadership?

Is Venezuela entering a real transition or just a more volatile phase of strongman politics?In GZERO’s 2026 Top Risks livestream, Risa Grais-Targow, Director for Latin America at Eurasia Group, examines Delcy Rodríguez’s role as Venezuela's interim president after Nicolás Maduro. Risa notes that the Trump administration appears to prefer working [...]

Trump’s “Eff around and find out” world

Is US power becoming more unpredictable and more damaging on the world stage?In GZERO’s 2026 Top Risks livestream, Ian Bremmer describes global politics under Donald Trump as a spectrum ranging from “FAFO” to “TACO.” Countries that cross Trump and appear weak, Ian says, get “FAFO’ed,” shorthand for “F*** Around and Find Out,” whether they are [...]