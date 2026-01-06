Latest Stories

Skip to content
Trump’s “Eff around and find out” worldplay icon

Trump’s “Eff around and find out” world

Is US power becoming more unpredictable and more damaging on the world stage?

In GZERO’s 2026 Top Risks livestream, Ian Bremmer describes global politics under Donald Trump as a spectrum ranging from “FAFO” to “TACO.” Countries that cross Trump and appear weak, Ian says, get “FAFO’ed,” shorthand for “F*** Around and Find Out,” whether they are allies like Canada or adversaries like Venezuela. Others, including China, Russia, and Brazil, fall closer to “TACO,” meaning “Trump Always Chickens Out,” when retaliation would be costly for the United States.

