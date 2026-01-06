Site Navigation
Latest Stories
Start your day right!
GZERO Live
Explore GZERO’s past virtual conversations, featuring global experts on the world's urgent issues.
Presented by
Is US power becoming more unpredictable and more damaging on the world stage?
In GZERO’s 2026 Top Risks livestream, Ian Bremmer describes global politics under Donald Trump as a spectrum ranging from “FAFO” to “TACO.” Countries that cross Trump and appear weak, Ian says, get “FAFO’ed,” shorthand for “F*** Around and Find Out,” whether they are allies like Canada or adversaries like Venezuela. Others, including China, Russia, and Brazil, fall closer to “TACO,” meaning “Trump Always Chickens Out,” when retaliation would be costly for the United States.
The real danger, Ian argues, is strategic erosion. “This is the law of the jungle,” he says. “It’s absolutely about power.” Acting unilaterally, the US risks burning alliances that future presidents will struggle to rebuild. Bremmer warns long term that “this is a really, really damaging time, and that’s why it’s a tipping point.”
To read Ian Bremmer's Top Risks for 2026, head to gzeromedia.com/toprisks
More from GZERO Live
GZERO Series
GZERO Daily: our free newsletter about global politics
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.