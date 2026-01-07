Latest Stories

Europe enters 2026 under mounting strain as it confronts external threats, internal political pressures, and a weakening relationship with the United States.

In GZERO’s 2026 Top Risks livestream, Mujtaba Rahman, Managing Director for Europe at Eurasia Group, describes a continent that is “exhausted, fatigued, weak, and vulnerable,” besieged by Russia’s war in Ukraine, competition from China, and the rise of far-right populism in Europe’s largest economies.