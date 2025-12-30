Skip to content
What We’re Watching: Protests in Iran, Saudi-UAE feud escalates in Yemen, Peruvian shamans deliver their top risks

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, on December 29, 2025.

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran, Iran, on December 29, 2025, with some shopkeepers closing their stores in response to ongoing hardships and fluctuations in the national currency.

ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect
December 30, 2025

With economy in dire straits, Iranians take to the streets

Iran saw its largest protest in three years on Monday, as traders and shopkeepers in Tehran shut their stores to show their displeasure at the government’s handling of the economy. The demonstrations are notable amid Iran’s intensified crackdown on dissent, including arrests of opposition figures, and skyrocketing number of executions. It’s been a difficult year for Iranians: the rial has lost 40% of its value over the last few months, pushing year-on-year inflation up to 42.2% in December; the country suffered heavy losses – including over 600 reported deaths – during the 12-day war with Israel; and severe water shortages in Tehran – a city of 10 million people – have prompted President Masoud Pezeshkian to suggest reclocating the capital. The economic turmoil culminated yesterday in the resignation of Iran’s central bank head Mohammad Reza Farzin.

Saudi strikes UAE-backed separatists in Yemen again

After reportedly firing a warning shot at the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) last week, Saudi Arabia launched another airstrike today – this time on a port reportedly used to funnel weapons and combat vehicles from the UAE to the separatist group. The UAE denied these claims, as tensions between the friends-turned-foes escalated. The Kingdom is upset after the STC pushed Saudi-backed Yemeni forces out of Hadramout, an oil-rich region with historical ties to Riyadh, at the start of the month. The UAE-Saudi rift is reportedly music to the ears of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the third player in Yemen’s long-running civil war.

Peruvian shamans issue 2026 global forecast

At an annual beachside ceremony in Lima featuring incense, flowers, gigantic posters of world leaders, and lots of hallucinogens, a group of Indigenous holy men predicted that US President Donald Trump will fall gravely ill next year, and that the universe will hear their prayers to remove Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro from power. Also on the list: powerful global earthquakes and smooth Peruvian elections. The ayahuasca-fueled oracles have a mixed track record: in 2023, they correctly foresaw the imminent death of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, but (happily) missed on their forecast of “nuclear war” in 2025. Want more mind-altering predictions for 2026? Stay tuned for GZERO and Eurasia Group’s renowned Top Risks report, hitting your inbox on Monday, January 5th!

