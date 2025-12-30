With economy in dire straits, Iranians take to the streets

Iran saw its largest protest in three years on Monday, as traders and shopkeepers in Tehran shut their stores to show their displeasure at the government’s handling of the economy. The demonstrations are notable amid Iran’s intensified crackdown on dissent, including arrests of opposition figures, and skyrocketing number of executions. It’s been a difficult year for Iranians: the rial has lost 40% of its value over the last few months, pushing year-on-year inflation up to 42.2% in December; the country suffered heavy losses – including over 600 reported deaths – during the 12-day war with Israel; and severe water shortages in Tehran – a city of 10 million people – have prompted President Masoud Pezeshkian to suggest reclocating the capital . The economic turmoil culminated yesterday in the resignation of Iran’s central bank head Mohammad Reza Farzin.

Saudi strikes UAE-backed separatists in Yemen again

After reportedly firing a warning shot at the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) last week, Saudi Arabia launched another airstrike today – this time on a port reportedly used to funnel weapons and combat vehicles from the UAE to the separatist group. The UAE denied these claims, as tensions between the friends-turned-foes escalated. The Kingdom is upset after the STC pushed Saudi-backed Yemeni forces out of Hadramout, an oil-rich region with historical ties to Riyadh, at the start of the month. The UAE-Saudi rift is reportedly music to the ears of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the third player in Yemen’s long-running civil war.

Peruvian shamans issue 2026 global forecast