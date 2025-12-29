Skip to content
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands at the Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a press conference after their lunch meeting at the Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
December 29, 2025

Trump hails progress after Mar-a-Lago meeting with Zelensky

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine are “closer than ever” to a peace deal. Trump had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone prior to the meeting. The positive tone comes after Zelensky said Friday he’s willing to have a referendum on the peace plan and is not ruling out territorial concessions – the Ukrainian leader had previously refused these, in line with his country’s constitution. However, some sticking points remain, including the exact nature of any security guarantees that the US will provide Ukraine – Zelensky said Trump offered 15 years of security. Trump acknowledged that it might take a few weeks to close the gaps. Russia’s demands, meanwhile, remain unchanged.

Next up at Mar-a-Lago: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will sit down with Trump this afternoon. The two leaders will discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, as well as whether to take further actions against Iran. The White House has accused Netanyahu of slow-walking the Gaza peace process.

Saudi-UAE feud in Yemen escalates

A UAE-backed separatist group in Yemen accused Saudi Arabia on Friday of carrying out airstrikes against its forces in the oil-rich region of Hadramout, escalating the proxy battle between the two Gulf giants in the country’s civil war. The Southern Transitional Council (STC) had seized Hadramout earlier this month, breaking a long-running stalemate in the Yemeni conflict – one that also involves the Iran-backed Houthi rebels – and undermining efforts by the Saudi-backed government to regain control. The Kingdom refused to confirm that it carried out last week’s strikes, but a Saudi-owned newspaper reported they were intended to send a message to the resurgent STC. Once allies, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are now on opposite sides not only in Yemen, but also in Sudan’s civil war and the race to develop artificial intelligence.

Thailand says Cambodia has violated the new ceasefire

Well, that didn’t last long. Barely 24 hours after reaching a new ceasefire, Thailand accused Cambodia of breaking the pact by sending a swarm of drones across the border. Bangkok now says it might not honor its pledge to return nearly two dozen Cambodian prisoners of war. The news came after both sides had optimistically concluded two days of peace talks hosted by China. The long-running border dispute flared earlier this year, and has since killed over 100 people and displaced more than half a million in both countries. A ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump in October collapsed earlier this month – and China’s latest attempt to stop the fighting looks like it’s off to a shaky start too.
trumpmar a lagozelenskyputinrussiaukraineunited statessaudi arabiagulf statesunited arab emiratesuaeyemenyemen civil warthailandcambodiaborder crisisrussia-ukraine war

