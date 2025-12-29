Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Hard Numbers: Japan’s birth rate sinks to record low, Executions set to double in Iran, Sudan’s soccer team provide rare moment of joy, & More

​Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visit a kindergarten in Tokyo on May 21, 2024.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visit a kindergarten in Tokyo on May 21, 2024.

Kyodo via Reuters Connect
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszDecember 29, 2025
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio

126: Japan’s birth rate is set to hit its lowest level since record-keeping began 126 years ago, according to preliminary data. Demographic experts believe there will be fewer than 670,000 newborns in 2025, falling short of even the government’s most pessimistic targets.

13: A train derailed in the Mexican state of Oaxaca yesterday, tragically killing at least 13 of the 250 people aboard. Another five remain in critical condition. The Interoceanic Train links Mexico’s Pacific and Gulf coasts, and its main line came into service in 2023 as a way to promote economic development in southern Mexico. As of Sunday, officials had yet to determine the cause of the accident.

1,500: At least 1,500 people were executed this year in Iran by the start of December, according to the Norwegian-based Iran Human Rights group, with many more killed since. The organization expects the final number for the year to be double last year’s total of 975, emphasizing how the Islamic Republic has clamped down on dissent since the 12-day war with Israel in June.

1: Sudan’s brutal civil war has reportedly killed hundreds of thousands and displaced eleven million people. However, the nation’s soccer team provided a rare bright spot yesterday, defeating Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations – Sudan’s first win in the tournament since 2012.

14,000: The Philippines produces 14,000 tons of ube, a purple yam, each year. That might not be enough to satisfy burgeoning global demand, as Western food makers rely on the yam to make trendy treats like purple-glazed doughnuts, purple-colored lattes, and violet-tinged hot cross buns. As one Philippine official put it: “It’s the new matcha.”
japan birth ratejapan population declineiranexecutionsdissentsudansoccerfootballmexicotrainphilippinesfarmingjapan

Latest Videos

Trump–Zelensky meeting at Mar-a-Lagoplay icon
ask ian

Trump–Zelensky meeting at Mar-a-Lago

Protests against AI rock the North Pole
Puppet Regime

Protests against AI rock the North Pole

Beyond Gaza and Ukraine: The wars the world is ignoring
GZERO World Clips

Beyond Gaza and Ukraine: The wars the world is ignoring

Revisiting the top geopolitical risks of 2025
ask ian

Revisiting the top geopolitical risks of 2025

Israel is still banning foreign media from entering Gaza
GZERO World Clips

Israel is still banning foreign media from entering Gaza

Is the US heading toward military strikes in Venezuela?
ask ian

Is the US heading toward military strikes in Venezuela?

More For You

Hard Numbers: Japan to reopen largest nuclear plant, The Chiefs are in Kansas, Israel’s government shutters radio station, & More

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)'s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, one of the world's largest nuclear facilities, stands along the seaside in Kashiwazaki, Niigata prefecture, Japan December 21, 2025.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)'s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, one of the world's largest nuclear facilities, stands along the seaside in Kashiwazaki, Niigata prefecture, Japan December 21, 2025.

REUTERS/Issei Kato
54: Japan is reopening the world’s largest nuclear power plant after a regional vote gave the greenlight on Monday. The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, located 136 miles outside of Tokyo, had its 54 reactors shuttered following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that spurred the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. The decision reflects Japan’s push to [...]

Hard Numbers: France skyrockets Europe’s rearmament, Abducted Nigerian schoolchildren freed, NYC’s subway goes paperless, Saudi executions reach new peak

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the July 14, 2025 military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. - 14/07/2025 - France / Ile-de-France (region) / Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the July 14, 2025 military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. - 14/07/2025 - France / Ile-de-France (region) / Paris

Julien Mattia / Le Pictorium.
1: French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to build France’s first aircraft carrier in decades, as Europe accelerates rearmament. The ship won’t be ready before 2038. Germany, similarly, plans to recruit 80,000 troops and spend up to 3.5% of GDP on defense by 2029. [...]

Hard Numbers: Angola to build critical minerals railroad, DOJ delays total Epstein files release, Bank of Japan raises rates, Trump adds two new holidays to the calendar

Zambia, Collum Coal Mine ZAMBIA, Sinazese, chinese owned Collum Coal Mine, underground mining of hard coal for copper melter and cement factory, loading place ***SAMBIA, Collum Coal Mine eines chinesischem Unternehmens, Untertageabbau von Steinkohle, Ladeplatz Sinasese Zambia

Zambia, Collum Coal Mine ZAMBIA, Sinazese, chinese owned Collum Coal Mine, underground mining of hard coal for copper melter and cement factory, loading place ***SAMBIA, Collum Coal Mine eines chinesischem Unternehmens, Untertageabbau von Steinkohle, Ladeplatz Sinasese Zambia

  • imago images/Joerg Boethling via Reuters Connect
$753 million: Angola secured $753 million in loans from the US and South Africa to revamp a railway line linking mining regions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. For Washington, the investment is strategic: the Lobito corridor offers the shortest route from the DRC’s copper and cobalt belt to Atlantic shipping lanes, helping secure [...]

Hard Numbers: Germany clears path for Afghan refugees, China’s population predicted to plummet, Brazil’s Congress seeks to cut Bolsonaro’s sentence, Nigeria appeals DRC’s World Cup eligibility

​A Boeing 737 Max 8 with Afghans on board lands at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) on December 16, 2025.

A Boeing 737 Max 8 with Afghans on board lands at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) on December 16, 2025. 160 Afghans have come to Berlin on a charter flight organized by the German government.

Fabian Sommer/dpa via Reuters Connect
500: By the end of the year, Germany plans to accept over 500 Afghan refugees who assisted German troops on the ground in Afghanistan, or face threats from the Taliban. Although these refugees have already been approved for admission, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition government delayed their entry into the country. [...]