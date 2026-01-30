Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Graphic Truth

Graphic Truth: Costa Rica’s severe murder rate

Graphic Truth: Costa Rica’s severe murder rate
Eileen Zhang
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
Eileen Zhang
Eileen Zhang
See Full Bio
January 30, 2026

Costa Rica was once known as one of the most tranquil and stable countries in Latin America. A dollarized, tourism-oriented democracy so peaceful and picturesque that it didn’t even have an army.

That idyll has been blown apart in recent years as murder rates – particularly among young men – have shot up to new highs. The culprit? Drug cartels. Control over Costa Rica’s ports is a lucrative prize for traffickers looking to ship South American cocaine, mainly from Colombia and Peru, to the rest of the world.

With the global production and consumption of cocaine both at record highs, tiny Costa Rica has been caught in the middle – a bloody new battleground in the transnational drug trade.
crime rateelectioncosta rica

Latest Videos

Greenland, tariffs, and the transatlantic relationshipplay icon
GZERO Europe

Greenland, tariffs, and the transatlantic relationship

Trump, Canada, and the future of the free world
ask ian

Trump, Canada, and the future of the free world

The world economy is resilient, despite tariffs
GZERO World Clips

The world economy is resilient, despite tariffs

ICE in Minneapolis
Quick Take

ICE in Minneapolis

Stubb: Russia is losing in Ukraine
GZERO World Clips

Stubb: Russia is losing in Ukraine

Can Europe stay united?
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Can Europe stay united?

More For You

Graphic Truth: Ukraine's energy crisis

​Ukraine's energy generating capacity since Russia's full scale invasion in 2022.

Ukraine's energy generating capacity since Russia's full scale invasion in 2022.

Eileen Zhang
On Thursday, Ukraine’s energy minister said that the power grid suffered its most difficult day since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Since October of last year, Russian strikes have taken out 8.5 GW of Ukraine’s energy generating capacity. The attacks have left much of the Ukrainian public without heat, as temperatures drop to -20 degrees [...]

Graphic Truth: the latest Cuban exodus to US shores

Graphic Truth: the latest Cuban exodus to US shores
Eileen Zhang
Cubans have long sought refuge in the United States – there are roughly 2.4 million people of Cuban descent living in the US – but the level of emigration has spiked in recent years. The reason for this is economic: the COVID-19 pandemic decimated one of the Communist-led island’s last-remaining reliable industries, the tourism sector, pushing its [...]

Graphic Truth: Denmark’s losses in Afghanistan

Graphic Truth: Denmark’s losses in Afghanistan
Eileen Zhang
The US and Denmark may be on opposite sides of a potential military standoff now, but that wasn’t the case in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021. Copenhagen supported Washington’s Operation Enduring Freedom, launched in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, deploying troops in large numbers. As the Graphic Truth shows, Denmark lost almost as many soldiers on a [...]

Graphic Truth: Japan set for dramatic population decline

Graphic Truth: Japan set for dramatic population decline
The number of Japanese births is set to hit its lowest level since record-keeping began over 100 years ago. Demographic experts believe there will be fewer than 670,000 newborns in 2025, falling short of even the government’s most pessimistic targets. The decline poses a challenge for Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as she tries to balance [...]