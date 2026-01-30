Costa Rica was once known as one of the most tranquil and stable countries in Latin America. A dollarized, tourism-oriented democracy so peaceful and picturesque that it didn’t even have an army.

That idyll has been blown apart in recent years as murder rates – particularly among young men – have shot up to new highs. The culprit? Drug cartels. Control over Costa Rica’s ports is a lucrative prize for traffickers looking to ship South American cocaine, mainly from Colombia and Peru, to the rest of the world.