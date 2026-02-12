Skip to content
Graphic Truth: Europe isn't loving Trump

Graphic Truth: Europe isn't loving Trump
By Eileen Zhang,
Eileen Zhang
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
February 12, 2026

The US government reportedly plans to fund MAGA-aligned groups in Europe. The stated aim is to oppose European laws on online speech. However, if the money is also used to boost right-wing political parties in Europe, as it allegedly will, then there’s a flaw in the strategy: US President Donald Trump isn’t too popular in Europe, as this Graphic Truth shows. Right-wing groups in Europe could thus be reluctant to accept these funds if it means they must link themselves to the Trump administration.

Graphic Truth: Where risk is heating up the fastest

Graphic Truth: Where risk is heating up the fastest
Eileen Zhang
Every year, the Munich Security Conference, the world’s leading forum on international security, releases data that sheds light on how citizens view global risks. In this year’s report, one risk rose the most across virtually all G7 countries and several others: the United States. The trend began last year with Donald Trump’s return to the White [...]

Graphic Truth: India's imports of Russian oil

​India's imports of Russian oil.

India's imports of Russian oil.

Eileen Zhang
This week, India agreed to stop importing Russian oil amid US pressure. However, that may be easier said than done. In January, India imported approximately 1.2 million barrels of Russian crude oil every day. That’s the equivalent of 76 Olympic-sized swimming pools. If they follow through, India’s withdrawal could make a major dent in Russia’s [...]

Graphic Truth: Costa Rica’s severe murder rate

Graphic Truth: Costa Rica’s severe murder rate
Eileen Zhang
Costa Rica was once known as one of the most tranquil and stable countries in Latin America. A dollarized, tourism-oriented democracy so peaceful and picturesque that it didn’t even have an army. That idyll has been blown apart in recent years as murder rates – particularly among young men – have shot up to new highs. The culprit? Drug cartels. [...]

Graphic Truth: Ukraine's energy crisis

​Ukraine's energy generating capacity since Russia's full scale invasion in 2022.

Ukraine's energy generating capacity since Russia's full scale invasion in 2022.

Eileen Zhang
On Thursday, Ukraine’s energy minister said that the power grid suffered its most difficult day since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Since October of last year, Russian strikes have taken out 8.5 GW of Ukraine’s energy generating capacity. The attacks have left much of the Ukrainian public without heat, as temperatures drop to -20 degrees [...]