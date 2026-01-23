On Thursday, Ukraine’s energy minister said that the power grid suffered its most difficult day since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Since October of last year, Russian strikes have taken out 8.5 GW of Ukraine’s energy generating capacity. The attacks have left much of the Ukrainian public without heat, as temperatures drop to -20 degrees Celsius.
Graphic Truth
Graphic Truth: Ukraine's energy crisis
Eileen Zhang
January 23, 2026
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan
