Graphic Truth: Ukraine's energy crisis

​Ukraine's energy generating capacity since Russia's full scale invasion in 2022.

Ukraine's energy generating capacity since Russia's full scale invasion in 2022.

Eileen Zhang
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

Eileen Zhang
Eileen Zhang
January 23, 2026

On Thursday, Ukraine's energy minister said that the power grid suffered its most difficult day since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Since October of last year, Russian strikes have taken out 8.5 GW of Ukraine's energy generating capacity. The attacks have left much of the Ukrainian public without heat, as temperatures drop to -20 degrees Celsius.

Graphic Truth: the latest Cuban exodus to US shores

Graphic Truth: the latest Cuban exodus to US shores
Eileen Zhang
Cubans have long sought refuge in the United States – there are roughly 2.4 million people of Cuban descent living in the US – but the level of emigration has spiked in recent years. The reason for this is economic: the COVID-19 pandemic decimated one of the Communist-led island's last-remaining reliable industries, the tourism sector, pushing its [...]

Graphic Truth: Denmark's losses in Afghanistan

Graphic Truth: Denmark’s losses in Afghanistan
Eileen Zhang
The US and Denmark may be on opposite sides of a potential military standoff now, but that wasn't the case in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021. Copenhagen supported Washington's Operation Enduring Freedom, launched in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, deploying troops in large numbers. As the Graphic Truth shows, Denmark lost almost as many soldiers on a [...]

Graphic Truth: Japan set for dramatic population decline

Graphic Truth: Japan set for dramatic population decline
The number of Japanese births is set to hit its lowest level since record-keeping began over 100 years ago. Demographic experts believe there will be fewer than 670,000 newborns in 2025, falling short of even the government's most pessimistic targets. The decline poses a challenge for Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as she tries to balance [...]

Graphic Truth: Turkey is cheaper, but inflation still gobbles

Graphic Truth: Turkey is cheaper, but inflation still gobbles
Eileen Zhang
One thing to be grateful for this US Thanksgiving is that a turkey dinner for 10 people has gotten cheaper for the third year in a row. That's in line with a broader trend in which US inflation has cooled since hitting a 40 year peak back in 2022. But nearly 65% of Americans are still upset about rising prices, according to a recent Pew Research [...]