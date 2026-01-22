Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Global Stage: Live from Davos WATCH
Graphic Truth

Graphic Truth: the latest Cuban exodus to US shores

Graphic Truth: the latest Cuban exodus to US shores
Eileen Zhang
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Eileen Zhang
Eileen Zhang
See Full Bio
January 22, 2026

Cubans have long sought refuge in the United States – there are roughly 2.4 million people of Cuban descent living in the US – but the level of emigration has spiked in recent years. The reason for this is economic: the COVID-19 pandemic decimated one of the Communist-led island’s last-remaining reliable industries, the tourism sector, pushing its residents to seek opportunities abroad. Nicaragua has also facilitated this mass migration by passing a law in 2021 that allows Cubans to fly visa-free to the capital Managua, from which Cubans can travel to the US by land.

migrationunited statescovid-19cuba

Latest Videos

AI and the new world order: Global Stage live from Davosplay icon
World Economic Forum

AI and the new world order: Global Stage live from Davos

Putin and Xi call about Greenland
Puppet Regime

Putin and Xi call about Greenland

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop
Puppet Regime

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop

Trump’s demands put Europe in FAFO territory
Quick Take

Trump’s demands put Europe in FAFO territory

Trump's foreign policy is reshaping the world order
GZERO World Clips

Trump's foreign policy is reshaping the world order

Why Trump is pushing to take Greenland
Quick Take

Why Trump is pushing to take Greenland

More For You

Graphic Truth: Denmark’s losses in Afghanistan

Graphic Truth: Denmark’s losses in Afghanistan
Eileen Zhang
The US and Denmark may be on opposite sides of a potential military standoff now, but that wasn’t the case in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021. Copenhagen supported Washington’s Operation Enduring Freedom, launched in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, deploying troops in large numbers. As the Graphic Truth shows, Denmark lost almost as many soldiers on a [...]

Graphic Truth: Japan set for dramatic population decline

Graphic Truth: Japan set for dramatic population decline
The number of Japanese births is set to hit its lowest level since record-keeping began over 100 years ago. Demographic experts believe there will be fewer than 670,000 newborns in 2025, falling short of even the government’s most pessimistic targets. The decline poses a challenge for Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as she tries to balance [...]

Graphic Truth: Turkey is cheaper, but inflation still gobbles

Graphic Truth: Turkey is cheaper, but inflation still gobbles
Eileen Zhang
One thing to be grateful for this US Thanksgiving is that a turkey dinner for 10 people has gotten cheaper for the third year in a row. That’s in line with a broader trend in which US inflation has cooled since hitting a 40 year peak back in 2022. But nearly 65% of Americans are still upset about rising prices, according to a recent Pew Research [...]

Graphic Truth: Europe tries to fill US void in Ukraine funding

Graphic Truth: Europe tries to fill US void in Ukraine funding
Eileen Zhang
Under former President Joe Biden, the United States had been a major supporter of Ukraine, handing more than €100 billion to Kyiv in cumulative financial, humanitarian and military aid. In 2024, the US gave more to Ukraine than all of Europe combined. That has changed since US President Donald Trump took office, with Washington halting most forms [...]