Cubans have long sought refuge in the United States – there are roughly 2.4 million people of Cuban descent living in the US – but the level of emigration has spiked in recent years. The reason for this is economic: the COVID-19 pandemic decimated one of the Communist-led island’s last-remaining reliable industries, the tourism sector, pushing its residents to seek opportunities abroad. Nicaragua has also facilitated this mass migration by passing a law in 2021 that allows Cubans to fly visa-free to the capital Managua, from which Cubans can travel to the US by land.
Graphic Truth
Graphic Truth: the latest Cuban exodus to US shores
Eileen Zhang
January 22, 2026
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
