What’s Good Wednesdays™, February 18, 2026

GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyFebruary 18, 2026
Listen: to Anand Giridharadas on the Ezra Klein Show, taking a big picture view of the Epstein files, how Jeffrey Epstein exploited elites’ vulnerabilities, and what it shows about how power works in the US. It was a fascinating listen. I too want to read the unpublished exposé from Conchita Sarnoff now, someone please publish it. – Riley

Scroll: Need a light cleanser from friends who love flexing about their weird and wild activities – be it professional or personal – then look no further than comedian Tom Nestor’s social media account. Holding a random object as a makeshift phone, Nestor feigns interest and admiration as he pretends to talk to friends after they posted a run on Strava, started a podcast, or moved to Dubai. While we might all strive for success, Nestor reminds us of the silly side of our bold endeavors. – Zac

Watch: “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” This recommendation is for fans of “Game of Thrones” who’ll appreciate another Westorosian spinoff. It has all of the usual trademarks of the acclaimed show – including the gore – but the overall mood of the show is far lighter than its predecessor, making it more of the “Ted Lasso” version of “Game of Thrones,” in my opinion. – Natalie J.

