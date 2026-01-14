What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 14, 2026

Read: “ The Sense of an Ending ” by Julian Barnes for a lovely trip down someone else’s memory lane. I read the book on a rainy Saturday afternoon and was captivated by the simple story about an old man reflecting on his life, friends, and a stolen diary. The prose is striking. – Riley

Watch: The African Cup of Nations . The continent’s biggest soccer tournament reaches its climax over the coming days, with today’s two semi-finals involving some big hitters: Senegal face Egypt, and Nigeria play Morocco later on. The successors of each match will play each other in the final. Come for the football, and stay for the wonderful nicknames: Egypt are known as the “Pharaohs,” of course, while Senegal’s team are referred to as “The Lions of Teranga.” Good luck against them! – Zac