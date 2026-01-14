Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What's Good Wednesdays

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 14, 2026

GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyJanuary 14, 2026
GZERO Daily
See Full Bio

Read: The Sense of an Ending” by Julian Barnes for a lovely trip down someone else’s memory lane. I read the book on a rainy Saturday afternoon and was captivated by the simple story about an old man reflecting on his life, friends, and a stolen diary. The prose is striking. – Riley

Watch: The African Cup of Nations. The continent’s biggest soccer tournament reaches its climax over the coming days, with today’s two semi-finals involving some big hitters: Senegal face Egypt, and Nigeria play Morocco later on. The successors of each match will play each other in the final. Come for the football, and stay for the wonderful nicknames: Egypt are known as the “Pharaohs,” of course, while Senegal’s team are referred to as “The Lions of Teranga.” Good luck against them! – Zac

Watch: Retirement Plan.” This short animated film turns a man’s tidy list of future ambitions into a softly brutal reckoning with time. Director John Kelly’s minimalist animation and dry humor expose the quiet lie at the heart of “later.” It’s concise, clever, and quietly devastating. – Natalie W.

Latest Videos

Why Trump’s Greenland threats alarm Europeplay icon
GZERO Europe

Why Trump’s Greenland threats alarm Europe

Trump targets Fed chair
ask ian

Trump targets Fed chair

Frank Fukuyama on Venezuela: "This is a nation-building exercise"
GZERO World Clips

Frank Fukuyama on Venezuela: "This is a nation-building exercise"

US response to Iran protests
Quick Take

US response to Iran protests

Maduro is gone. What happens now?
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Maduro is gone. What happens now?

More For You

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 7, 2026

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]

What’s Good Wednesdays™, December 17, 2025 – holiday movie edition

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]

What’s Good Wednesdays™, December 10, 2025

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]

What’s Good Wednesdays™, December 3, 2025

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]