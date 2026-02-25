Skip to content
What's Good Wednesdays™, February 25, 2026

GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyFebruary 25, 2026
GZERO Daily
Read: Kyla Scanlon’s excellent article, Buying Futures, Renting the Past: How Speculation and Nostalgia Became the Economy. Scanlon’s substack always simultaneously makes me understand the economy, my own psychology, society, and how all those are shaping one another. This article is ultimately about how our AI economy is making us short-sighted, psychotic, and headed for an AI bubble pop. I don’t know how she threads all the things she does into one article. – Riley

Watch: “Spitting Image.” As our very own Puppet Regime reaches new heights, it’s worth having a look at one of the shows that inspired our master puppeteer, Alex Kliment. Specifically, the original version of “Spitting Image” from the 1980s. Some of the caricatures are a little obscene – then-UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher wears a suit, smokes a cigar, and uses a urinal when in the bathroom – but the quality of the comedy is fantastic, providing a hilarious re-imagination of cabinet meetings within the halls of power. – Zac

Read: “The war against PDFs is heating up” in The Economist. This newsletter team has been riveted to learn that there is, in fact, a growing siege on the file type amid the AI revolution. Do you think the sun is setting on PDFs? Let us know here. – Natalie J.

