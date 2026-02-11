What’s Good Wednesdays™, February 11, 2026

Cook: This strange toast recipe might be my favorite of all The New York Times’ cooking and is perfect for today. You basically create a cream hot tub for a few canned tomatoes. Don’t skip the cinnamon stick! – Hélène

Watch: “ Marty Supreme .” Do you want to spend two-and-a-half hours following an arrogant New Yorker with delusions of grandeur? No, I’m not talking about Timothée Chalamet, but rather the character he plays, Marty Mauser. Based largely in 1950s New York, this part-thriller, part-comedy follows the eponymous Marty – who is based on the real-life table tennis star Marty Reisman – as he desperately tries to fulfil his “purpose” in life: becoming the best table tennis player in the world. There’s virtually no respite from Chalamet in this film, who is in all but one scene, but he’s nonetheless exceptional. – Zac

Watch: “ Klute ” directed by Alan Pakula. A movie from 1971 that has stood the test of time, this thriller shines through its mesmerizing camerawork and tantalizing plot. When a New England business executive goes missing, his wife hires a straitlaced private detective (Donald Sutherland) to look into the disappearance. His first lead is a New York call-girl (portrayed by Jane Fonda in an unvarnished, Oscar-winning performance), who helps the detective search for leads through the city’s criminal underbelly. – Ted