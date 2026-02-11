Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What's Good Wednesdays

What’s Good Wednesdays™, February 11, 2026

GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyFebruary 11, 2026
GZERO Daily
See Full Bio

Cook: This strange toast recipe might be my favorite of all The New York Times’ cooking and is perfect for today. You basically create a cream hot tub for a few canned tomatoes. Don’t skip the cinnamon stick! – Hélène

Watch: Marty Supreme.” Do you want to spend two-and-a-half hours following an arrogant New Yorker with delusions of grandeur? No, I’m not talking about Timothée Chalamet, but rather the character he plays, Marty Mauser. Based largely in 1950s New York, this part-thriller, part-comedy follows the eponymous Marty – who is based on the real-life table tennis star Marty Reisman – as he desperately tries to fulfil his “purpose” in life: becoming the best table tennis player in the world. There’s virtually no respite from Chalamet in this film, who is in all but one scene, but he’s nonetheless exceptional. – Zac

Watch: Klute” directed by Alan Pakula. A movie from 1971 that has stood the test of time, this thriller shines through its mesmerizing camerawork and tantalizing plot. When a New England business executive goes missing, his wife hires a straitlaced private detective (Donald Sutherland) to look into the disappearance. His first lead is a New York call-girl (portrayed by Jane Fonda in an unvarnished, Oscar-winning performance), who helps the detective search for leads through the city’s criminal underbelly. – Ted

Read: Interviews with History and Conversations with Power by Oriana Fallaci. I walked into a friend’s apartment this weekend and was handed this book alongside the kindest thing someone can say: “I think you’d like this book.” She was right. The compilation of the Italian journalists’ interviews with, and opinions on, the likes of the late Robert F. Kennedy, Israel’s one-time Prime Minister Golda Meir, and even Henry Kissinger were as revealing and revelatory about these historical figures as they were entertaining. – Riley

Latest Videos

Venezuela’s new realityplay icon
ask ian

Venezuela’s new reality

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia
Puppet Regime

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia

Freedom of expression at the Olympics
Quick Take

Freedom of expression at the Olympics

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office
Puppet Regime

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office

Trump announces new Olympic games
Puppet Regime

Trump announces new Olympic games

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei
The Debrief

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei

More For You

What’s Good Wednesdays™, February 4, 2026

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 28, 2026

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 21, 2026

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 14, 2026

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]