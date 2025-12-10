What’s Good Wednesdays™, December 10, 2025

Watch: “ The Beast in Me ,” the new cat-and-mouse thriller starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys. A Pulitzer Prize-winning author becomes acquainted with a billionaire real estate mogul – who may or may not be a murderer. This recommendation is really for “Homeland” fans, who’ve been itching to see Danes back in a psychological drama. - Natalie J.

Watch: “ Homebound ,” directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is inspired by a real-life story reported in an article in The New York Times and is India’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards. The story revolves around two friends, one Muslim and one Hindu from a lower caste, as they navigate the complexities of earning money for their low-income rural households. The story begins as COVID-19 ravages India, leaving daily-wage workers with no option but to make the journey home on foot. Watch this heartbreaking film on Netflix to see the harsh reality of the pandemic on the streets of India. - Suhani