What’s Good Wednesdays™, September 17, 2025

Watch: “ The Studio .” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens in the real Hollywood, how many people need to nod, and how many more need to be sweet-talked ahead of a movie launch. It also reminds me of “Entourage,” the 2004 series. Big bonus: It has a stellar cast and cameos from several big names! – Suhani

Read: How AI, Healthcare, and Labubu Became the American Economy . This substack by the prolific Kyla Scanlon is a must read. It gives a picture of what’s driving the US economy right now, what that says about our psychology, and the risks it poses for the future. – Riley

Watch: The Champions League. Europe’s – and likely the world’s – premier soccer club tournament begins this week. There was a cracker of a match in the first slate of games yesterday, with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund sharing eight (8!) goals in a mad second half, including two in injury time. There’s two more sets of matches today and tomorrow, the highlight of which pits the favorites Liverpool against Atletico Madrid. – Zac