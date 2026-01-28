Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What's Good Wednesdays

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 28, 2026

GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyJanuary 28, 2026
GZERO Daily
See Full Bio

Predict the weather: At NYC’s Groundhog Day Ceremony this Saturday in McCarren Park. A real groundhog will be present, while former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa will be officiating the ceremony. We will find out whether we are in for an early spring or are cursed with six more weeks of winter. – Riley

Watch: Tottenham v. Manchester City, this Sunday. I wouldn’t ordinarily recommend that anyone watch my beloved Spurs, especially the way they are playing right now, but this game has become something of a curiosity. City are in the midst of another title race with Tottenham’s arch-rival Arsenal, meaning some Spurs fans may actually want their team to lose. A similar thing happened two years ago, when Man City defeated Tottenham – to the delight of many Spurs fans – and won the title. Could history repeat itself? – Zac

Listen: the timeless Tom Lehrer. In the 1950s and 1960s, Tom Lehrer was virtually a household name in the US. The Harvard-trained mathematician who moonlighted as a pianist made it big on the airwaves and on the road with withering musical satire about race/class tensions (“the poor folks hate the rich folks, and the rich folks hate the poor folks, all my folks hate all your folks, it’s American as apple pie”), US coups and militarism (“might makes right, till they've seen the light, they've got to be protected . . . till somebody we like can be elected”) and fears of World War 3 (“We Will All Go Together When We Go!”) Then one day in the late 60s, Lehrer – who died last year at 97 – simply stopped performing and recording new music. Despite that half century of silence, his satire is as sharp and relevant as ever. – Alex K.

Latest Videos

Greenland, tariffs, and the transatlantic relationshipplay icon
GZERO Europe

Greenland, tariffs, and the transatlantic relationship

Trump, Canada, and the future of the free world
ask ian

Trump, Canada, and the future of the free world

The world economy is resilient, despite tariffs
GZERO World Clips

The world economy is resilient, despite tariffs

ICE in Minneapolis
Quick Take

ICE in Minneapolis

Stubb: Russia is losing in Ukraine
GZERO World Clips

Stubb: Russia is losing in Ukraine

Can Europe stay united?
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Can Europe stay united?

More For You

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 21, 2026

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 14, 2026

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]

What’s Good Wednesdays™, January 7, 2026

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]

What’s Good Wednesdays™, December 17, 2025 – holiday movie edition

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]