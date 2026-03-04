What’s Good Wednesdays™, March 4, 2026

Watch: “Paradise.” In this twisty post-apocalyptic Hulu thriller by the creator of “This is Us” (which means roughly three emotional monologues an episode), Sterling K. Brown plays a Secret Service agent investigating the murder of a president (James Marsden) inside a mysterious bunker society after a global catastrophe. In Season 2 the world expands above ground, with Shailene Woodley appearing as a survivor living out of a very unexpected refuge: Graceland. – Alex G.

Read: Kin by Tayari Jones. If you’re a fan of Jones’ award-winning An American Marriage, you’re in for a treat. It’s a story about two women who grow up alongside each other in Louisiana and are separated by a devastating tragedy. Their worlds converge later in life, and the novel takes us through a rich exploration of what it means to maintain lifelong friendship. – Natalie J.

Watch: College Basketball. Want to get a headstart on your NCAA tournament bracket? Well now is the time to start watching! The games are coming thick and fast, with conference tournaments beginning early next week, ahead of the formal start of the NCAA tournament (the one where you make the bracket) on March 17. Of course, there is another option: don’t watch at all and just guess the bracket. It’s what most of us do. – Zac