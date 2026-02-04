Skip to content
What’s Good Wednesdays™, February 4, 2026

GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyFebruary 04, 2026
GZERO Daily
Watch: Tastebuds_nyc. The best thing happening on social media right now is a TikTok channel where two bros from New York are attempting to try food from every country in the world without leaving the city. It really shows what makes a diverse city of immigrants so special. Come for the food, stay for the connection, community and new friendships they make along the way. I dare you to get through the Bhutan episode without crying (just a little bit). – Molly

Watch: Super Bowl LX. The US’s largest sporting occasion is as much about what’s off the field as what’s on it, whether that be celebrity spotting at the stadium, the heavily-produced ads, or the amount of dips and chicken wings your host can provide. But politics could also feature prominently at this year’s Super Bowl. Bad Bunny, one of the performers of the famous half-time show, started one of his victory speeches at last Sunday’s Grammy awards by saying, “ICE Out.” Will he deliver another message to the hundreds of millions watching on television this Sunday? – Zac

Watch (instead): Super Bowl LX live from Bikini Bottom. If you, like me, don’t find the sport scintillating enough in its own right, but feel obligated to take part in the American tradition, I recommend watching the version on Nickelodeon. The game is reffed and commented on by Spongebob and friends. There’s also slime and the characters frequently interject to explain what’s going on. Which is critical if you, like me, do not care to learn the rules. – Riley


