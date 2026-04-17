North Korea's nuclear bet paid off

The Iran war has upended nearly everything. North Korea is the exception: Kim Jong Un made sure his people never heard that Khamenei died. State media went dark. The silence tells you everything about how this regime works.

For three generations, the Kim dynasty has ruled on one premise: the man at the top is untouchable. The nuclear program was always part of that logic. Kim Il-sung wanted the bomb. Kim Jong-il tested the first one in 2006. The world tried sanctions, summits, and diplomacy. None of it worked.

In February, Kim formally declared North Korea's nuclear status 'irreversible and permanent.' Then the Iran war happened. Suddenly the long, costly bet looks like the smartest foreign policy call of the century. Kim also has Trump. After threatening each other in 2017, they became pen pals. Trump still calls North Korea a 'big nuclear nation' and can't help mentioning that he gets along very well with Kim. China, meanwhile, has quietly dropped 'denuclearization' from its own documents. Nobody's pretending anymore. The big questions now: how do you contain a nuclear dictatorship you're nominally friendly with? Can this regime survive a fourth-generation leader? And will that leader be Kim's daughter, reportedly on her way to break the authoritarian glass ceiling?