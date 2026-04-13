Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Puppet Regime is up for a Webby Award!   VOTE HERE
Hard Numbers

Hard Number: Canada’s Carney finally set for majority

Hard Number: Canada’s Carney finally set for majority
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio
April 13, 2026

Carney’s Liberal Party looks set to gain an outright majority for the first time since the prime minister took charge in March last year, as voters head to the polls today in three by-elections – special votes to fill these vacant seats in Parliament. Two of the ridings are in left-leaning areas of Toronto. If the Liberals win those, it will be enough for Carney to have a majority government, albeit a slender one.

liberal partymark carneycanada

Latest Videos

Hungary’s Orbán concedes election defeatplay icon
Quick Take

Hungary’s Orbán concedes election defeat

The US economy has avoided the brunt of the Iran war...for now
GZERO World Clips

The US economy has avoided the brunt of the Iran war...for now

How the Iran war is reshaping the global economy
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

How the Iran war is reshaping the global economy

Can anyone actually dethrone the dollar?
Ian Explains

Can anyone actually dethrone the dollar?

Krastev: The Iran war is fracturing Europe's far right
GZERO World Clips

Krastev: The Iran war is fracturing Europe's far right

How Viktor Orbán went from pro-democratic dissident to authoritarian strongman
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

How Viktor Orbán went from pro-democratic dissident to authoritarian strongman

More For You

Hard number: No spring breaks in Europe?

​The amount of time European airports have before facing jet fuel shortages if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened.

The amount of time European airports have before facing jet fuel shortages if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened.

Natalie Johnson
The ACI Europe, a regional airport trade group, is warning EU leaders that airports could soon face “systemic” jet fuel shortages while Iran maintains its grip over the Strait of Hormuz. Airlines also say they have enough fuel to get them through several weeks, but aren’t able to guarantee deliveries in May. This comes as Asian countries like [...]

Hard number: Russia’s oil windfall

The revenue generated by Russia’s main oil tax in April amid the Iran war, per Reuters calculations. The amount is double last month’s revenue, and up by 10% from this time last year.

The revenue generated by Russia’s main oil tax in April amid the Iran war, per Reuters calculations. The amount is double last month’s revenue, and up by 10% from this time last year.

Natalie Johnson
The Iran war has pushed Brent crude prices to $100 per barrel, up from around $70 before the conflict began. One of the main beneficiaries was a country not fighting in the war: Russia. The Kremlin relies heavily on its oil and gas exports, which account for between 30% and 50% of the government’s budget. As such, the global surge in prices has [...]

Hard number: Cuba gets bigger bills for bigger problems

The number of new banknotes Cuba issued this month to deal with rampant inflation. The 2,000 and 5,000 Cuban peso notes are roughly worth $4 and $10, respectively.

The number of new banknotes Cuba issued this month to deal with rampant inflation. The 2,000 and 5,000 Cuban peso notes are roughly worth $4 and $10, respectively.

Natalie Johnson
Cubans are no strangers to carrying large bundles of cash just to get through daily shopping, a habit born from years of relentless inflation. Things have only gotten worse lately, since a de facto US oil blockade sent prices even higher. To ease the burden of transactions, Havana is introducing two new banknotes, the largest of which is worth [...]

Hard number: Ukraine rips into Russia’s oil windfall

​Russia’s two main oil export locations that have come under attack account for more than 40% the country’s seaborne crude export capacity.

Russia’s two main oil export locations that have come under attack account for more than 40% the country’s seaborne crude export capacity.

Natalie Johnson
Russia’s two main oil export locations that have come under attack account for more than 40% the country’s seaborne crude export capacity. At one site, Primorsk, Ukraine’s attacks have decimated more than $200 million worth of fuel. Moscow has been getting a boost in oil revenue while Iran seals off the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil and gas prices [...]