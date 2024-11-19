Hard Numbers: Doctor vs. machine, Pony rides to an IPO, Hot chips, Foxconn’s crazy demand

In a recent study designed to evaluate how doctors can work with large language models, ChatGPT alone achieved a 90% accuracy rate in diagnosing medical conditions from case histories, significantly outperforming human doctors. Meanwhile, physicians who used ChatGPT as an assistant scored 76% on average — only slightly better than those not using ChatGPT, who scored 74%.

4.5 billion: A Chinese self-driving car company, called Pony AI, is attempting to go public on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company, which is backed by the Japanese automaker Toyota among others, is seeking a $4.5 billion valuation for its initial public offering. The company previously tried to go public in the US through a blank-check company, but plans fell apart when China cracked down on such deals.

72: Nvidia's new Blackwell AI chips are reportedly overheating when installed in server racks designed to hold 72 chips . The company has already faced delays due to design flaws with these chips and is now asking suppliers to modify the designs of the racks numerous times. This issue could further delay sales to the largest tech companies in the world, such as Google and Meta.

