Latest Stories

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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Hungary’s Orbán concedes election defeatplay icon

Hungary’s Orbán concedes election defeat

After 16 years in power, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán has been decisively voted out, losing in a landslide to challenger Péter Magyar.

But this wasn’t a shift to the left. As Ian Bremmer explains in Quick Take, the election was driven by frustration over corruption, economic stagnation, and what many voters saw as a system benefiting Orbán and his inner circle, not the Hungarian people.

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