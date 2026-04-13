Latest Stories

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After 16 years in power, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán has been decisively voted out, losing in a landslide to challenger Péter Magyar.
But this wasn’t a shift to the left. As Ian Bremmer explains in Quick Take, the election was driven by frustration over corruption, economic stagnation, and what many voters saw as a system benefiting Orbán and his inner circle, not the Hungarian people.
The implications are significant, including a more aligned European Union, stronger support for Ukraine, and a setback for one of Donald Trump’s closest international allies. Ian breaks down what Orbán’s defeat means for Hungary, Europe, and global politics.
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