Hard number: No spring breaks in Europe?

In this new episode of Tools and Weapons, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith sits down with Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn and EVP at Microsoft, for a timely conversation on how AI is reshaping the world of work. Drawing on insights from his new book, Open to Work, they explore how rethinking jobs as collections of tasks and treating skills as currency can help people, organizations, and economies adapt to a rapidly changing labor market.

Watch the episode here.