The ACI Europe, a regional airport trade group, is warning EU leaders that airports could soon face “systemic” jet fuel shortages while Iran maintains its grip over the Strait of Hormuz. Airlines also say they have enough fuel to get them through several weeks, but aren’t able to guarantee deliveries in May. This comes as Asian countries like Vietnam have already begun rationing jet fuel.
Hard Numbers
Hard number: No spring breaks in Europe?
Natalie Johnson
By Riley CallananApril 10, 2026
Riley Callanan
Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).