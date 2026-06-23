The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak has now recorded more cases in its first month than any previous Ebola outbreak in Africa, according to a senior World Health Organization official today. Its rapid spread across eastern Congo has African health officials warning that the epidemic could surpass the 2014 to 2016 outbreak, which killed over 11,000 people.
Hard Numbers
Ebola cases top 1,000
Natalie Johnson
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By Natalie JohnsonJune 23, 2026
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.