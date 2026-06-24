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Sexual violence in Sudan war

Sexual violence in Sudan war
Farida Dowidar
By Farida DowidarJune 24, 2026
Farida Dowidar
Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East and North Africa region.
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The United Nations is warning sexual violence is being used as a “weapon of war” in Sudan against civilians. There’s been a litany of accusations of heinous crimes leveled against the two main fighting groups in Sudan’s civil war – and this report is just the latest. Cases of sexual violence occurred across both conflict and displacement routes – most attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Suppport Forces (RSF) fighters. In Darfur, the UN says widespread sexual violence may amount to crimes against humanity.

sudan civil war sexual violence united nations sudan civil war

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